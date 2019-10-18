The Blue Springs boys swimming and diving team celebrated its four seniors with another victory.

Blue Springs totaled 238 points to top Sedalia Smith-Cotton (142) and St. Joseph Central (140) in a three-team meet Thursday at Centennial Pool-Plex. The Wildcats finished 28-1 in dual meets with 26 straight wins.

"Great way to end the regular season with a couple of big victories,” Wildcats coach Kevin Bigham said. “JJ Davis really brought it in diving. He's definitely the next great diver that coach Missy Jackson has developed. Can't wait to see how well he does at state this year and beyond.

"Our senior class only has four swimmers – Cogan Davis, Tim Schweizer, Ben Thomas and Daniel Stickney – but it's full of quality. Four great representatives for our high school, and I'm really glad I had the chance to coach every single one of them."

JJ Davis, who had already qualified for the state meet, posted a score of 209.85 points to top teammate Blake Nieman (163.75).

Cogan Davis and Schweizer again had a pair of victories each. Davis won the 50-yard freestyle (23.94 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (57.35), while Schweizer prevailed in the 100 freestyle (52.73) and 100 breaststroke (1 minute, 3.67 seconds).

They also teamed with Grayden Peoples and Gabe Marthaler for a win in the 200 medley relay (1:50.03) and combined with Larry Baldwin and Jack Johnson for a win in the 400 freestyle relay (3:54.14).

Peoples claimed Blue Springs’ other win in the 200 freestyle (2:01.42).

PATRIOTS FINISH FOURTH: Truman claimed a fourth-place finish while William Chrisman was seventh in a seven-team home meet Wednesday at Henley Aquatic Center.

The Patriots tallied 155 points to finish behind Raytown (710), Savannah (334) and Lincoln Prep (240). Chrisman had 13 points.

Tyler Jeffries led Truman, finishing fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:20.43) while taking eighth in the 50 freestyle (27.53). Cameron Rieder finished sixth in the 100 freestyle (1:01.41) and Bryce Greenwalt was third in diving (116.20).

Joseph Bartosick had Chrisman’s best finish with ninth place in the 100 freestyle (1:10.84).