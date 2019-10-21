It came as no surprise that Boonville senior linebacker Josh Polk was the leading tackler for the Pirates in a 27-14 loss last Friday against the Hallsville Indians.

After all, Polk has been at the top or near the top the last two seasons for the Pirates despite playing with a high ankle sprain for most of the 2019 campaign.

In the game Friday night against Hallsville, Polk finished the game with nine solo stops along with three assists and one tackle for loss. Meanwhile, for the season, Polk ranks only second to teammate Harper Stock in tackles with 49 solos, 36 assists for a total of 85 tackles. Stock currently has 98 tackles on the season. In addition, Polk also had 10 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one interception and one blocked punt.

As a receiver for Boonville, Polk is currently third on the team in receiving yards behind Tramell Coleman (381) and Charlie Bronakowski (119) with six catches for 117 yards for an average of 14.6 yards per catch and 19.5 yards per game. Polk’s longest catch this season was 35 yards against Holden in Week 2.

Boonville Pirates football coach Greg Hough said Polk is a good player who plays with 100 percent effort every play. “He has played all linebacker positions in his career and has been recognized for his play by earning multiple postseason awards,” Hough said. “This season, he has played all year with a high ankle sprain.”

The Pirates will need a great effort again by Polk Friday night on the road in the regular season finale against Southern Boone.

Although Boonville and Southern Boone are currently tied for third place in the Tri-County Conference at 4-2, the Eagles sit in third place in the Class 3 District 7 standings with 37.66 points. The Pirates, meanwhile, are fourth with 36.75 points.

The winner of Friday night’s game will more than likely secure the No. 3 spot and avoid a potential second-round matchup with No. 1 Odessa-who is also the second ranked team in Class 3.

The top four teams will host a first-round playoff game in the district, which Coach Hough has emphasized to be one of the teams goals this season.

The Pirates would also like nothing more than to avenge last year’s loss at home against the Eagles. Southern Boone beat Boonville 43-27 on Senior Parents Night.

In common opponents this season, Boonville and Southern Boone are identical with losses to both Blair Oaks and Hallsville. The Pirates lost to Blair Oaks 38-21 while Southern Boone fell to the Falcons 40-0. Meanwhile, in the loss to Hallsville, Boonville lost 27-14 while Southern Boone fell by a score of 33-21.

Southern Boone also struggled Friday night on the road against California before prevailing 21-14. Boonville beat the Pintos in Week 4 on the road 48-7 with Polk collecting seven tackles on the night.

In eight games, Polk has finished in double figures in tackles in six of the games with 13 against Eldon, 12 against Osage, Versailles and Hallsville, 11 against Blair Oaks and 10 against Pleasant Hill.

If the Pirates are going to make some noise in the district playoffs, it will be because Polk is one of the leaders on the defensive side of the ball for Boonville.