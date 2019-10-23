Kylah Gore capped a brilliant prep golf career with the Lady Bulldogs program Tuesday as a four-time state qualifier, while her junior comrade Lilly Knipfel this was her third such appearance and Knipfel returned home with a state medal by finishing within the top 15 for her second time.

The Mexico High School state qualifiers navigated through some harsh weather conditions such as high winds, soggy links and temperatures dipping into the low 50s while challenged alongside Missouri's top golfers at the 2019 MSHSAA Class 1 Girls Golf Championships to earn a state medal.

“The state golf tournament always comes with challenges, not just a tough course that is set up much longer than what we have played on all season, but the last 3 years we have also had to overcome challenging weather conditions,” said Mexico girls golf coach Lindsey Yancey. “This is the fourth year in a row that the Mexico golf team has had an All State medalist, this is an impressive accomplishment. Out of 90 of the best golfers in our state, we have consistently had a player that earned a place in the top fifteen. These girls have worked for years to rise to this level of competition and I am so proud to watch their hard work pay off.”

Knipfel's two-day total of 177 awarded her 11th place among 90 qualifiers competing at Fremont Hills Golf Course in Nixa, while senior Kylah Gore tapped in tied for 16th place with a 184, just one stroke away from earning all-state status.

Knipfel kept pace with the first day leaders on the front 9 reported coach Yancey and finished her round Monday to with a 13-over-par 84 to position herself in good contention for a state medal. Meanwhile for Gore, she rested in 25th place on day one but bounced back strong to shave off several strokes as she moved up the ladder and place herself in contention for a medal.

“Through her first three holes Kylah was sitting in 14th place, and she remained in the 13th-18th place range all day. It is hard to come from behind, especially when these players have no idea what is happening with their competitors,” added coach Yancey. “I am so proud of Kylah, she really pushed and fought for every stroke, we realized fairly early in the day that she was in contention but it would be close, and that is so difficult to handle mentally.”

Top two individual champions were teammates from Springfield Catholic High School with Kayla Rose Pfitzner carded a 146 and Reagan Zibilski had 151.

Springfield Catholic golfers dominated the field to win the girls team championship with a score of 628. Father Tolton Regional Catholic of Columbia was 117strokes behind them to finish second and John Burroughs High School took third with a 790. Next in line was Logan-Rogersville with a 827, Palmyra had 866, Pembroke Hill's team placed fifth with a 867, Kirksville scored 916 and Savannah had 958.