Oct 26, 2019


A look at some MSHSSA district football standings following Week 9 games and first round of district playoff schedules planned for Nov. 1.

Class 3 District 4
    Rec.    Points
St. Charles West    7-2    48.54
Luth St. Charles   7-2    41.94
Moberly    6-3    38.4
Wright City    7-2    36.58
Mexico    4-5    31.79
Fulton    3-6    25.43
Orchard Farm    2-7    24.21
Winfield    1-8    19.73


District Playoffs Nov. 1
Winfield at St. Charles West
Orchard Farm at Lutheran St. Charles
Fulton at Moberly
Mexico at Wright City

Class 2 District 6
    Rec.    Points
Clark County    8-1    47.4
Monroe City    6-3    39.28
Palmyra    6-3    38.35
Bowling Green    4-5    32.5
Macon    4-5    32.22
Highland    3-6    23.58
Clopton    2-7    22.92
Van-Far    1-8    16.31


District Playoffs Nov. 1
Van-Far at Clark County
Clopton at Monroe City
Highland at Palmyra
Macon at Bowling Green

Class 2 District 5
    Rec.    Points
Centralia    9-0    47.06
Hallsville    7-2    46.81
Hermann    6-3    44.4
Christian    5-4    41.51
Montgomery Co.    7-2    41.44
N. Callaway    7-2    38.58
Tolton Catholic    1-8    26.09
MO Military Acad      1-8    19.53


District Playoffs Nov. 1
MMA at Centralia
Tolton Catholic at Hallsville
N. Callaway at Hermann
Montgomery Co. at Christian of O’Fallon

Class 1 District 6
    Rec.    Points
Brentwood    4-5    41.56
S. Callaway    3-6    36.17
South Shelby    3-6    33.25
Harrisburg    5-4    32.44
Paris    5-4    32.19
Mark Twain    3-6    30.76
Westran    2-7    20.08
Louisiana    0-9    16.56


District Playoffs Nov. 1
Louisiana at Brentwood
Westran at South Callaway
Mark Twain at South Shelby
Paris at Harrisburg

Class 1 District 5
    Rec.    Points
Marceline    8-1    45.03
Slater    6-3    39.28
Sweet Springs    6-3    39.2
Fayette    6-3    35.31
Carrolton    4-5    32.72
Santa Fe    3-6    24.94
Salisbury    2-7    20.64
St. Paul Lutheran     1-8    15.89


District Playoffs Nov. 1
St. Paul Lutheran at Marceline
Salisbury at Slater
Santa Fe at Sweet Springs
Carrollton at Fayette