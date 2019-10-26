A look at some MSHSSA district football standings following Week 9 games and first round of district playoff schedules planned for Nov. 1.
Class 3 District 4
Rec. Points
St. Charles West 7-2 48.54
Luth St. Charles 7-2 41.94
Moberly 6-3 38.4
Wright City 7-2 36.58
Mexico 4-5 31.79
Fulton 3-6 25.43
Orchard Farm 2-7 24.21
Winfield 1-8 19.73
District Playoffs Nov. 1
Winfield at St. Charles West
Orchard Farm at Lutheran St. Charles
Fulton at Moberly
Mexico at Wright City
Class 2 District 6
Rec. Points
Clark County 8-1 47.4
Monroe City 6-3 39.28
Palmyra 6-3 38.35
Bowling Green 4-5 32.5
Macon 4-5 32.22
Highland 3-6 23.58
Clopton 2-7 22.92
Van-Far 1-8 16.31
District Playoffs Nov. 1
Van-Far at Clark County
Clopton at Monroe City
Highland at Palmyra
Macon at Bowling Green
--- --- ---
Class 2 District 5
Rec. Points
Centralia 9-0 47.06
Hallsville 7-2 46.81
Hermann 6-3 44.4
Christian 5-4 41.51
Montgomery Co. 7-2 41.44
N. Callaway 7-2 38.58
Tolton Catholic 1-8 26.09
MO Military Acad 1-8 19.53
District Playoffs Nov. 1
MMA at Centralia
Tolton Catholic at Hallsville
N. Callaway at Hermann
Montgomery Co. at Christian of O’Fallon
--- --- ---
Class 1 District 6
Rec. Points
Brentwood 4-5 41.56
S. Callaway 3-6 36.17
South Shelby 3-6 33.25
Harrisburg 5-4 32.44
Paris 5-4 32.19
Mark Twain 3-6 30.76
Westran 2-7 20.08
Louisiana 0-9 16.56
District Playoffs Nov. 1
Louisiana at Brentwood
Westran at South Callaway
Mark Twain at South Shelby
Paris at Harrisburg
--- --- ---
Class 1 District 5
Rec. Points
Marceline 8-1 45.03
Slater 6-3 39.28
Sweet Springs 6-3 39.2
Fayette 6-3 35.31
Carrolton 4-5 32.72
Santa Fe 3-6 24.94
Salisbury 2-7 20.64
St. Paul Lutheran 1-8 15.89
District Playoffs Nov. 1
St. Paul Lutheran at Marceline
Salisbury at Slater
Santa Fe at Sweet Springs
Carrollton at Fayette