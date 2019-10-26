Chuck Embree

Saturday

Oct 26, 2019 at 9:45 AM Oct 26, 2019 at 9:47 AM


Here is a look at some high school football conference results and standings following games played Friday, Oct. 25.

North Central Missouri Conference
    NCMC    All
Hannibal    5-0    5-4
Moberly    3-2    6-3
Mexico    2-3    4-5
Marshall    2-3    2-7
Kirksville    2-3    2-7
Fulton 1-4  3-6                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 

Oct.25 Results
Moberly def. Mexico 35-23
Battle def. Hannibal 34-28
Kirksville def. Marshall 36-21
Fulton def. MMA 50-30

Lewis & Clark Conference
    LCC    All
 Marceline    8-0    8-1
Scotland Co.    7-1    8-1
Harrisburg    4-4    5-4
Fayette    5-3    6-3
Paris    4-4    5-4
 Knox Co.     3-5    3-6
 Westran    2-6    2-7
Salisbury    2-6    2-7
Schuyler Co.    0-8    1-8    

Oct.25 Results
Paris def. Westran 22-0
Salisbury def. Schuyler Co. 28-0
Marceline def. Harrisburg 35-8
Fayette def. Knox Co. 38-8
Scotland Co. def. Louisiana 60-6

Clarence Cannon Conference
    CCC    All
Centralia    7-0    9-0
Clark County    5-2    7-2
Monroe City    5-2    6-3
 Palmyra    5-3    6-3
Macon    3-4    4-5
South Shelby    2-5    3-6
 Highland    1-6    3-6
Brookfield    0-7    1-8

Oct.25 Results
Centralia def. Macon 21-7
Clark Co. def. Brookfield 39-6
Monroe City def. Palmyra 40-22
Highland def. South Shelby 14-12

Eastern MO Conference
    EMC    All
Montgomery Co.    6-1    7-2
North Callaway    6-1    7-2
Wright City    6-1    7-2
Bowling Green    4-3    4-5
South Callaway    3-4    3-6
Mark Twain    2-5    2-7
Clopton/Elsberry    1-6    2-7
Van-Far/Comm    0-7    1-8

Oct.25  Results
Wright City def. Mark Twain 40-0
Bowling Green def. Van-Far 45-7
Montgom Co. def. Clopton 42-24
N. Callaway def. S. Callaway 26-23