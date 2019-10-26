Here is a look at some high school football conference results and standings following games played Friday, Oct. 25.

North Central Missouri Conference

NCMC All

Hannibal 5-0 5-4

Moberly 3-2 6-3

Mexico 2-3 4-5

Marshall 2-3 2-7

Kirksville 2-3 2-7

Fulton 1-4 3-6



Oct.25 Results

Moberly def. Mexico 35-23

Battle def. Hannibal 34-28

Kirksville def. Marshall 36-21

Fulton def. MMA 50-30

--- --- ---



Lewis & Clark Conference

LCC All

Marceline 8-0 8-1

Scotland Co. 7-1 8-1

Harrisburg 4-4 5-4

Fayette 5-3 6-3

Paris 4-4 5-4

Knox Co. 3-5 3-6

Westran 2-6 2-7

Salisbury 2-6 2-7

Schuyler Co. 0-8 1-8



Oct.25 Results

Paris def. Westran 22-0

Salisbury def. Schuyler Co. 28-0

Marceline def. Harrisburg 35-8

Fayette def. Knox Co. 38-8

Scotland Co. def. Louisiana 60-6

--- ---- ---



Clarence Cannon Conference

CCC All

Centralia 7-0 9-0

Clark County 5-2 7-2

Monroe City 5-2 6-3

Palmyra 5-3 6-3

Macon 3-4 4-5

South Shelby 2-5 3-6

Highland 1-6 3-6

Brookfield 0-7 1-8



Oct.25 Results

Centralia def. Macon 21-7

Clark Co. def. Brookfield 39-6

Monroe City def. Palmyra 40-22

Highland def. South Shelby 14-12

--- --- ---



Eastern MO Conference

EMC All

Montgomery Co. 6-1 7-2

North Callaway 6-1 7-2

Wright City 6-1 7-2

Bowling Green 4-3 4-5

South Callaway 3-4 3-6

Mark Twain 2-5 2-7

Clopton/Elsberry 1-6 2-7

Van-Far/Comm 0-7 1-8



Oct.25 Results

Wright City def. Mark Twain 40-0

Bowling Green def. Van-Far 45-7

Montgom Co. def. Clopton 42-24

N. Callaway def. S. Callaway 26-23