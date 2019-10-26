Rockhurst scored two goals late to secure the win and halt the Blue Springs South boys soccer team’s three-game winning streak.

The host Hawklets scored in the 71st and 76th minutes to pull away for a 4-1 non-conference victory over the Jaguars Friday afternoon.

Rockhurst scored in the fifth minute to grab a 1-0 lead. The Hawklets made it 2-0 at halftime with another goal in the 35th minute.

Bradyn McIntyre scored an unassisted goal in the 70th minute to pull the Jaguars within 2-1, but the Hawklets answered a minute later as South dropped to 8-10 overall.