Led by the senior class consisting of Catie Bledsoe, Chloé Sims, Savannah Sadler and Kaitlin Paladin, the 2019 Mexico varsity girls volleyball team made school program history Tuesday when the Lady Bulldogs won its first ever district tournament match since volleyball was offered a little more than 10 years ago reported Mexico head coach Eric Wulf.

“I am really pleased and excited for my girls. As far as I know this was the program's first district win ever for volleyball,” Wulf said. “We're having a successful year with our nine wins now because last season the team only had four and it's been a struggle getting very many wins over time.”

The Lady Bulldogs varsity volleyball team past its first test of the MSHSAA Class 3 District 9 tournament Tuesday defeating event host Centralia in straight sets by scores of 25-22, 25-20.

Tuesday's celebration improved the volley dogs record to 9-16-2 for the season.

“Our seniors have been doing a good job, and our younger players have been playing really well, playing at a higher level in our recent matches,” Wulf said. “Our girls were down 11 to 16 in the second set when Savannah put together a great run of serves to bring us back and tie the score. The girls kept their composure to play well from there to get the win.”

Sims and McCoy provided a one-two punch at the top of the net garnering nine and seven kills respectively to pace the unit. Katie Paladin and Ally Wilson were key figures in helping Mexico score as Paladin made 14 assists with her sets and Wilson 10.

Defensively, McCoy kept busy with her 11 digs as did Nayell Ruiz with her 10.

“The girls that really set the tone and provided strong leadership for us during this district win are Catie Bledsoe, (sophomore) Mya Miller, (junior) Addison McCoy and Chloé Sims. Those four girls really stepped up their play,” added Lady Bulldogs coach Wulf.

Mexico girls, the No. 3 seed, will meet No. 2 Marshall (18-10-2) in the 6 p.m. semifinal Wednesday, while the 5 p.m. semifinal pits top-seed Kirksville (21-7-1) against Chillicothe (8-16-1). District volleyball championship will be played at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

District 9 champion advances to the MSHSAA state playoffs to face Reeds Spring (19-10-3) in a sectional match Saturday, Nov. 2 at a location and time to be determined.