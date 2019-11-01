Twelve positions on the 2019 All-North Central Missouri Conference football teams have Mexico Bulldog names attached to it according to selections made by member coaches.

The offense first team consisted of junior running back Dante Billups, and senior linemen Maverick Sadler and Tristan Dunlap. Senior place kicker Gage Gilmore is named to the second team offense.

Sadler was also named as a lineman to the first team defense and sophomore Michael White as defensive back.

Receiving second team defense honors are Dunlap as a lineman, while defensive backs are senior Zach Watkins, junior Ty Prince and Isaiah Reams.

Hannibal won all five of its conference games to win the NCMC title and Moberly went 3-2 to finish second. Mexico, Kirksville and Marshall all finished at 2-3 while Fulton was last at 1-4.