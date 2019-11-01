A historic girls volleyball season ended Thursday for Mexico High School when the Lady Bulldogs ended its 2019 fall campaign losing their MSHSAA Class 3 District 9 semifinal match by scores of 22-25 and 16-25 to Marshall at the tournament hosted at Centralia.

”We played really hard and well. Our first set was one of the best night's of serves we've had all season, but it came down to us making small errors here and there that added up against us,” said Mexico volleyball coach Eric Wulf. “We could not get the offensive rhythm we wanted, and in the second game we could not get as many attack attempts like we did in the first set. The girls toughed it out, and I'm really proud the way they fought. We had a pretty good year and we did a lot of things to be proud of.”

Top-seed Kirksville (23-7-1) won the district championship match Thursday evening winning two of three sets against Marshall (19-10-2). Kirksville meets Reeds Springs (19-10-3) in a 2:30 p.m. sectional playoff round that will be played at California High School.

The Lady Bulldog's posted an overall record of 9-17-2 this season.

Following the team's first round triumph of 25-22 and 25-20 Tuesday against Centralia, coach Wulf pointed out this was the Mexico volleyball program's first victory in district play in at least 10 years and the 10-member unit tied a school record in season wins during this stretch in time as well.

“The girls came into this night being very hungry and not resting on their laurels. They gave everything they had in them from the first point to the last point,” coach Wulf said about the district semifinal contest. “Jessica played really good defense and she had some really good aces for us. Savannah Sadler and Addison McCoy played really well from the left side for us. We had Catue Bledsoe play out of position as she played in the middle for Chloé Sims (team leader in kills) who was away on FFA trip to nationals competition in Indianapolis, and she stepped into this role and played really well in a position she was not use to playing much during the season.”

NOTE: Box score information from Mexico's district semifinal match was not available by 10:45 a.m. Friday.