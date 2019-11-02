Chuck Embree

Saturday

Nov 2, 2019 at 10:15 AM


First round quarterfinal play of MSHSAA district football across the state was played Friday, Nov. 1. Here are results of a few district games played by some mid-Missouri schools on Week 10 of the 2019 season. District points shown are a result following Week 9 for seeding purposes.

Class 3 District 4
    Rec.    Points
St. Charles West    8-2    48.54
Luth St. Charles       8-2    41.94
Moberly    7-3    38.4
Wright City    7-3    36.58
Mexico    5-5    31.79
Fulton    3-7    25.43
Orchard Farm    2-8    24.21
Winfield    1-9    19.73
Quarterfinal  Results
St. Charles West def. Winfield 51-22
Luth St. Charles def. Orch Farm 78-0
Moberly def. Fulton 35-0
Mexico def. Wright City 40-6
Semifinals Nov. 8
Moberly at Lutheran St. Charles
Mexico at St. Charles West
---      ---       ---
Class 2 District 6
    Rec.    Points
Clark County    9-1    47.4
Monroe City    7-3    39.28
Palmyra    7-3    38.35
Bowling Green    4-6    32.5
Macon    5-5    32.22
Highland    3-7    23.58
Clopton    2-8    22.92
Van-Far    1-9    16.31
Quarterfinal  Results
Clark County def. Van-Far 59-14
Macon def. Bowling Green 42-34
Monroe City def. Clopton 44-36
Palmyra def. Highland 44-12
Semifinals Nov. 8
Macon at Clark County
Palmyra at Monroe City
---       ---       ---
Class 2 District 5
    Rec.    Points
Centralia    10-0    47.06
Hallsville    8-2    46.81
Hermann    7-3    44.4
Christian    6-4    41.51
Montgomery Co.    7-3    41.44
N. Callaway    7-3    38.58
Tolton Catholic    1-9    26.09
MO Military Acad      1-9    19.53
Quarterfinal  Results
Centralia def. MMA 52-6
Hallsville def. Tolton Catholic 41-18
Hermann def. Montgom Co. 28-24
Christian def. . N. Callaway 49-22
Semifinals Nov. 8
Christian of O’Fallon at Centralia
Hermann at Hallsville
---       ---        ---
Class 1 District 6
    Rec.    Points
Brentwood    5-5    41.56
S. Callaway    4-6    36.17
South Shelby    4-6    33.25
Paris    5-5    32.44
Harrisburg    6-4    32.19
Mark Twain    3-7    30.76
Westran    2-8    20.08
Louisiana    0-10    16.56
Quarterfinal  Results
Brentwood def. Louisiana 41-0
Harrisburg def. Paris 30-24
S. Callaway def. Westran 55-7
S. Shelby def. Mark Twain 28-20
Semifinals Nov. 8
Harrisburg at Brentwood
South Shelby at South Callaway
---     ---        ---
Class 1 District 5
    Rec.    Points
Marceline    9-1    45.03
Slater    7-3    39.28
Sweet Springs    7-3    39.2
Fayette    6-4    35.31
Carrolton    5-5    32.72
Santa Fe    3-7    24.94
Salisbury    2-8    20.64
St. Paul Lutheran     1-9    15.89
Quarterfinal  Results
Marceline def. St. Paul 48-14
Slater def. Salisbury 40-0
Sweet Springsdef. Santa Fe 54-20
Carrollton def. Fayette 29-8
Semifinals Nov. 8
Carrollton at Marceline
Sweet Springs at Slater