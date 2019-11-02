First round quarterfinal play of MSHSAA district football across the state was played Friday, Nov. 1. Here are results of a few district games played by some mid-Missouri schools on Week 10 of the 2019 season. District points shown are a result following Week 9 for seeding purposes.
Class 3 District 4
Rec. Points
St. Charles West 8-2 48.54
Luth St. Charles 8-2 41.94
Moberly 7-3 38.4
Wright City 7-3 36.58
Mexico 5-5 31.79
Fulton 3-7 25.43
Orchard Farm 2-8 24.21
Winfield 1-9 19.73
Quarterfinal Results
St. Charles West def. Winfield 51-22
Luth St. Charles def. Orch Farm 78-0
Moberly def. Fulton 35-0
Mexico def. Wright City 40-6
Semifinals Nov. 8
Moberly at Lutheran St. Charles
Mexico at St. Charles West
--- --- ---
Class 2 District 6
Rec. Points
Clark County 9-1 47.4
Monroe City 7-3 39.28
Palmyra 7-3 38.35
Bowling Green 4-6 32.5
Macon 5-5 32.22
Highland 3-7 23.58
Clopton 2-8 22.92
Van-Far 1-9 16.31
Quarterfinal Results
Clark County def. Van-Far 59-14
Macon def. Bowling Green 42-34
Monroe City def. Clopton 44-36
Palmyra def. Highland 44-12
Semifinals Nov. 8
Macon at Clark County
Palmyra at Monroe City
--- --- ---
Class 2 District 5
Rec. Points
Centralia 10-0 47.06
Hallsville 8-2 46.81
Hermann 7-3 44.4
Christian 6-4 41.51
Montgomery Co. 7-3 41.44
N. Callaway 7-3 38.58
Tolton Catholic 1-9 26.09
MO Military Acad 1-9 19.53
Quarterfinal Results
Centralia def. MMA 52-6
Hallsville def. Tolton Catholic 41-18
Hermann def. Montgom Co. 28-24
Christian def. . N. Callaway 49-22
Semifinals Nov. 8
Christian of O’Fallon at Centralia
Hermann at Hallsville
--- --- ---
Class 1 District 6
Rec. Points
Brentwood 5-5 41.56
S. Callaway 4-6 36.17
South Shelby 4-6 33.25
Paris 5-5 32.44
Harrisburg 6-4 32.19
Mark Twain 3-7 30.76
Westran 2-8 20.08
Louisiana 0-10 16.56
Quarterfinal Results
Brentwood def. Louisiana 41-0
Harrisburg def. Paris 30-24
S. Callaway def. Westran 55-7
S. Shelby def. Mark Twain 28-20
Semifinals Nov. 8
Harrisburg at Brentwood
South Shelby at South Callaway
--- --- ---
Class 1 District 5
Rec. Points
Marceline 9-1 45.03
Slater 7-3 39.28
Sweet Springs 7-3 39.2
Fayette 6-4 35.31
Carrolton 5-5 32.72
Santa Fe 3-7 24.94
Salisbury 2-8 20.64
St. Paul Lutheran 1-9 15.89
Quarterfinal Results
Marceline def. St. Paul 48-14
Slater def. Salisbury 40-0
Sweet Springsdef. Santa Fe 54-20
Carrollton def. Fayette 29-8
Semifinals Nov. 8
Carrollton at Marceline
Sweet Springs at Slater