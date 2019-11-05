Mexico High School boys soccer team lost to their cross town foe Missouri Military Academy roughly three weeks ago, but Tuesday night when these programs had to travel some 45 miles to play on a grander setting, the Bulldogs won the encounter that mattered most.

Mexico netted two goals that arrived within eight minutes of one another late in the first half and held on to defeat the MMA Colonels 2-0 in first round play of the 2019 MSHSAA Class 2 District 8 tournament hosted at Moberly's Dr. Larry K. Noel Spartan Stadium.

“We lost to MMA in the regular season (2-1 on Oct. 4) and watched that game film closely and then worked hard in our practices and this game on things we needed to do to play a better game against them and win,” said Mexico varsity boys soccer coach William Gleeson. “We worked a lot on our passing and making sure we beat their players to the loose ball, and we did the things that we needed to do to come out with a victory.”

With this win, third-seed Mexico (9-12-1) advances to the 6 p.m. district championship game Thursday where they will battle No. 1 Kirksville (19-2). The Tigers made quick work of Moberly winning 8-0 and forced the game to end early with 33:45 remaining on the clock.

MMA wrapped up its season posting a 7-13 record.

“We came out playing with the right mentality as we all wanted this game more than they did. I'm proud of each of my teammates. They all hustled hard, we worked together and our passing was pretty good tonight,” said Mexico senior defender Cody VanHorn, who is the team captain. “We were a little sloppy the first few minutes but then we cleaned that up to come out on top. I know we will have to step up our play when we face Kirksville for the district championship Thursday, and pay close attention to try an lock down their star forward Moises (Zuniga). But I believe we will be up for the challenge.”

Brayan Juarez-Ramirez scored what proved to be the game-winning goal with 22:23 left in the first half when there was a scrum for the ball by a handful of players within the goal box before Juarez-Ramirez tapped the soccer ball cleanly into the nylons.

Nearly eight minutes later, Adir Vega's strike from 15 yards away gave great cause for vega to leap for joy into the hands arms of two of his teammates afterwards for the 2-0 score result.

“For those two boys, the goals they scored were extra special for them. Adir scored his first goal of the season tonight and this was Brayan's second goal but he hadn't scored since the first game we played this season,” said Bulldogs soccer coach Gleeson.

The Bulldogs have fallen victim to Kirksville three times this 2019 season, twice by 4-1 and also a 3-0 shutout loss.

Thursday night's winner will advance to the state playoffs to face the winner of the District 7 tournament title game between Christian of O'Fallon and Lutheran St. Charles in a sectional contest to be played Nov. 12 at a site to be determined.