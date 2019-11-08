1. Will Missouri's offensive woes continue?

After scoring 30 or more points in 11 straight games, the Tigers mustered just 21 points over their past two outings combined, including just one touchdown in their latest loss to Kentucky. After two weeks in between games, has Missouri changed anything to find a spark? The less-than-impressive showing against Vanderbilt on Oct. 19 came as a shock, while the downpour in Lexington two Saturdays ago may have slowed the Tigers' game plan. Are those losses outliers? Georgia appears to be a tough matchup to figure that out, but that’s what MU is facing.

2. Does MU finally appear comfortable on the road?

Three road games this season, three road losses. It’s Week 11 of the college football season and the Tigers are one of six Southeastern Conference teams still without a road victory. The flight to Athens will provide Missouri's last guaranteed chance to win on another college campus this season, as its game against Arkansas will take place in Little Rock instead of Fayetteville. Missouri players mentioned prior to their past two defeats away from Columbia that they had good weeks of practice leading up to the losses. The feeling this week has been similar.

3. Will Bryant start at quarterback for the Tigers?

Kelly Bryant rated himself at 75% on Tuesday after suffering a hamstring injury two weeks ago, but MU head coach Barry Odom said later Tuesday that if the game were right then, backup Taylor Powell would be starting. Odom followed that up Wednesday by saying Bryant was "on track to play." Powell has had a few chances to shine already this season, with Bryant not playing in the second half against Troy and exiting the game in the third quarter against Kentucky. Which player stands behind center Saturday? Odom has shown confidence in both throughout the season.

4. Does Odom’s November track record continue?

It’s the “Barry Odom staple,” as Tigers defensive tackle Jordan Elliott put it. Odom has won his past nine November games as MU head coach, as well as 10 of his last 11 games in charge during this month. Odom didn’t want to buy into the hype earlier this week, saying he looks at everything one game at a time. Over the past two seasons, though, November has helped Missouri earn bowl eligibility and brought increased consistency in all facets. This year, the month couldn't start much harder, with big-time SEC East games against Georgia and Florida.

5. Does playing “Between the Hedges” inspire Missouri?

Odom called it “one of the greatest college environments that we’ve been in.” And for good reason. Sanford Stadium is a bit of a fortress. It has a capacity of 92,746, and after breaking ground in 1928, it has been renovated nine times. The home of Georgia football is the 10th-largest stadium in college football and the fifth-biggest in the SEC. It’s usually at capacity for every home game. The playing field is named Dooley Field in honor of former Georgia head coach and athletic director Vince Dooley, the father of MU offensive coordinator Derek Dooley.