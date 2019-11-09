Mexico High School senior Rosanna McKeown qualified to run alongside the best long distance prep runners in Missouri on Saturday as she competed in the 2019 MSHSAA Class 3 Girls Cross Country Championships held Nov .8 for the first time at Gans Creek in Columbia.

McKeown completed her 3.1-mile journey at state at 20 minutes, 55.8 seconds to finish 77th among 174 female runners.

The Class 3 girls champion was freshman Julia Ray of Marty Institute Country Day School having a time of 18:13. Lilian Jackson, a sophomore from St. Charles West, was 26-seconds later to finish second overall. Third place went to Smithville junior Olivia Littleton at 18:46.

MICDS won the girls team championship among 16 schools with 104 points. DeSoto High School placed second with 129, Smithville took third with 133 and fourth place went to Warrensburg at 158.