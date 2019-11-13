During a frigid Tuesday night on a frosty field, the Grain Valley Eagles became cold warriors.

Ignoring the 20-degree temperature and a windchill in the teens, Grain Valley advanced to the Class 3 state soccer quarterfinals, hanging on for a 1-0 victory over Belton in a sectional game at Belton’s Southwick Stadium.

Grain Valley (15-4-1) will play host to the winner of today’s game between Van Horn and Platte County on Saturday for a spot in the Class 3 final four. Saturday promises to be a little warmer than Tuesday night’s deep freeze. Even if it isn’t, the Eagles now know they can do fine in the cold.

“I’ve never played in a game this cold at all,” said Grain Valley senior forward Kendall Schrader, who scored the Eagles’ goal. “It was something different for me. I thought our team played amazing in the cold.”

Grain Valley and Belton did consider moving the game back a day, as most other sectional teams did. But after practicing in the snow and biting wind the day before, Grain Valley coach Ty Nichol had the Eagles prepared for the 12-degree windchill at gametime.

“Nobody asked about why don’t we move it, every single one of them just embraced it,” Nichol said of his players. “As soon as we said we’re playing today, they were like, ‘OK, let’s go.’”

It took a while though for Grain Valley to get its attack going. Belton (17-8) outshot the Eagles 6-2 in the first half with most of the shots coming on a flurry in the final six minutes.

But in the final 40 minutes, Belton managed only one shot on a free kick while the Eagles had seven.

“First half they had a little better control of the game,” Nichol said. “But in the second half we were able to control it and keep it on their end of the field.”

Grain Valley actually came closest to scoring in the first half on two counters, the second of which Schrader pushed just left of a wide-open goal.

He didn’t miss his opportunity in the 52nd minute, which came when Jack Knust took a ball into the 18-yard box. As Knust went to the near post, he saw Schrader at the opposite side of the goal and passed the ball to him for an easy tap-in.

“Jack did most of the work,” Schrader said. “I was just at the right place at the right time. I just faked him with my left foot and tapped it in.”

Schrader said the goal made Grain Valley more determined to keep Belton from having any chances. Other than swatting away a free kick in the 49th minute, Grain Valley goalkeeper Bryant Madden didn’t have to sweat it out in securing his sixth shutout.

Not that anybody was sweating much. These are cold warriors, and they now stand on the brink of their first state tournament berth since 2016 and their third in five years.

“If you would have asked me in the summer if we would be at this point, I would have thought you were crazy,” Nichol said. “But this group has just grown and leaned on each other. The sum of the parts together is greater than the whole.”