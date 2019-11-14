AREA CALENDAR
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
12:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Class 1 Missouri State High School Championships swimming preliminaries, St. Peters Rec-Plex
5 p.m. — Grain Valley at Class 1 Missouri State High School Championships diving, St. Peters Rec-Plex
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Class 5 District 7
7 p.m. — Championship: Raytown at Fort Osage
Class 4 District 7
7 p.m. — Championship: Harrisonville at Grain Valley
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
10 a.m. — Grain Valley at Class 1 Missouri State High School Championships swimming finals, St. Peters Rec-Plex
5 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Class 2 Missouri State High School Championships swimming preliminaries, St. Peters Rec-Plex
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s television/radio highlights
Thursday’s Television
• Golf: European Tour Nedbank Golf Challenge, 5 a.m., 10 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)
• Track & field: World Para Championships, 8 a.m., OLY (208)
• Tennis: ATP World Tour Finals, 8 a.m., noon, 4:30 p.m., TENNIS (277)
• Soccer: UEFA European Qualifier: Iceland at Turkey, 10:50 a.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Golf: PGA Mayakoba Golf Classic, noon, 5 p.m., GOLF (27)
• Soccer: FIFA U-17 World Cup semifinal: Mexico vs. Netherlands, 1:30 p.m., Telemundo (14)
• Soccer: UEFA European Qualifier: Montenegro at England, 1:30 p.m., ESPN News (102)
• Tennis: Nitto ATP Finals, 2 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Tennis: USTA Pro Circuit: Champaign, Ill., 2 p.m., TENNIS (277)
• Motorsports: NASCAR K&N Pro Series, 5 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• College basketball: Penn State at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College hockey: Michigan State at Michigan, 5:30 p.m., BTN (255)
• College basketball: Towson at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Women’s college basketball: Sam Houston State at Texas Tech, 6 p.m., FSKC (48)
• College football: Buffalo at Kent State, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• College basketball: Louisiana-Monroe at Mississippi State, 6 p.m., SEC (284)
• NFL: Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6), NFL (180)
• College football: North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)
• NBA: Dallas at New York, 7 p.m., TNT (51)
• Figure skating: ISU Grand Prix: China, 7 p.m., OLY (208)
• College basketball: Michigan State at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College volleyball: Wisconsin at Minnesota, 8 p.m., BTN (255)
• NBA: Brooklyn at Denver, 9:30 p.m., TNT (51)
Thursday’s Radio
• College basketball: St. Mary (Kan.) at Northwest Missouri, 6 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)
• NFL: Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)