COLUMBIA, Mo. – If there’s an on-field foundation upon which Missouri can most easily rebound after its three-game losing streak, it’s the defense.

While the Tigers’ offense has sputtered, scoring 21 points combined during the losing streak after a stretch of 11 straight games scoring 30 or more points ended, the defense has picked up some of that slack.

The challenges won’t get easier for Missouri this week, as No. 10 Florida comes to Columbia on Saturday.

MU’s defense hasn’t been lights-out amazing, but in the FBS, it ranks in the top 10 in total defense, fourth in pass defense and in the top 20 in scoring defense.

It’s been over a month since team captain and linebacker Cale Garrett suffered his season-ending pectoral injury, but the Tigers’ defense hasn’t missed much of a beat with his absence.

“They’re doing some really good things,” Missouri head coach Barry Odom said. “But it’s not just because of Nick Bolton or Jordan Elliott, it’s collectively 11 on the field that are playing well together.”

At this point last season and this year through nine games, Missouri was 5-4. In 2018, the Tigers won their last four games of the regular season. This year’s MU squad will also have to win out to match that feat.

Missouri defensive coordinator Ryan Walters – who was named one of the 24 nominees for the Broyles Award for the best assistant coach earlier this week – believes his unit has played well in the eight games since the season-opening loss at Wyoming.

In those eight games, the Tigers have given up less than 17 points a game, giving their offense a much-improved chance of victory.

Yet, no blame is being pushed onto Kelly Bryant and the rest of the offense, as those inside the MU locker room believe the fix has to come from every single person.

If Missouri’s defense can hold most other opponents to a 41-minute stretch without a touchdown, like the Tigers did against Georgia, their offense will have more chances at success.

“I just thought they competed all night,” Walters said of the defense’s performance against Georgia. “It’s hard to look at positives when you don’t win the ballgame. But, you turn on the tape and there were a lot of good things, and I thought they responded well to certain situations. They kept fighting.

“That’s who we are as a team, that’s who we are as a defense. I don’t expect that to change. I just think that’s who we are, it’s in our DNA.”

Lifelong friends

For Fayetteville, Arkansas, natives Barrett Banister and Taylor Powell, football has always been a part of their journey together.

Whether as teammates, rivals or now best friends, a helmet and pigskin hasn’t been too far out of their grasp at most times.

Powell said he first met Banister before kindergarten, but they went to different elementary schools.

If elementary-school rivals exist, Powell said the one he attended and Banister’s would be one. For a brief period, that turned Powell and Banister from friends into peewee football foes.

“It’s just wanting to be the top guy in town for our age,” Powell said. “And (Banister) was a heck of an athlete and I was an 8-year-old kid, always playing tackle football and stuff.”

Banister and Powell attended the same middle school, where their close friendship resumed. In middle school, both wanted to be a starting quarterback.

″(Powell) beat me in that ... My feet were going in different directions and I think that about wraps it up for me,” Banister said of his quarterback audition. “I was like ‘I’ll come play catch for you, I’ll be your receiver.’ We’ve been together for a long time. I’m glad that he beat me, it turned out pretty well for him.”

Powell is now Missouri’s backup quarterback and started his first collegiate game against Georgia last week, while Banister is a wide receiver for the Tigers.

“It’s a lot less stress you can say. It’s more running out there, knowing your assignment and catching the ball,” Banister said about playing wide receiver instead of quarterback. “I don’t have to sit back there and wait for someone that’s 350 pounds to hit me.”

The sophomore duo wants to accomplish more in Columbia, and they want to do that with the other by their side.

“I’ll cherish it forever. It’s been incredible to come up here and just such a blessing for us to go away from home, but still have each other and be able to live with my best friend and just be able to be with him every day playing football,” Banister said. “I think we’ve grown together over the last, I guess we’ve been here three years now, I’m getting old. It’s just been a blessing and I really cherish him and his friendship.”

Worth noting

There were no significant changes to the Missouri depth chart this week with Bryant still listed as the team’s starting quarterback.

Bryant was a full participant in Tuesday’s practice and took all first-team reps. Odom added he fully expects Bryant to play.

If there is a setback with Bryant, Odom said “they’d play both” Powell and freshman Connor Bazelak.

Larry Rountree was limited against Georgia because of a sprained toe, but was also a full participant in Tuesday’s practice. Johnathon Johnson was limited at practice Tuesday because of shoulder strain.

Johnson did not travel for the game against the Bulldogs because of sickness.