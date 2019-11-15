The Missouri S&T football team will host the McKendree Bearcats on Saturday at 1 p.m. S&T is 6-4 on the season while the Bearcats are 5-5.

The Miners are coming off a tough spell and are 1-3 in the last four games. Last week S&T fell to the Lindenwood Lions on the road 31-37 in overtime. Rolla previously defeated Southwest Baptist before that on November 2 in a 62-0 shutout at home. Rolla lost the previous two games on the road to the Indy Greyhounds and Truman State. Those three teams are the only teams above the Miners.

The Miners are led in passing by Brennan Simms who has 2,631 passing yards this season. He also has tossed 20 touchdowns this year. Three Miners have had over 500 yards receiving. Those are Breon Michel with 620, Logan Armontrout with 615 and Josh Brown who has 504.

Deshawn Jones leads the team in rushing with 699 yards. He is followed by Aaron Maya and Payton McAlister who have 494 and 429 yards this season.

Ben Styron is 8-15 on the season for field goals and his longest this season is over 40 yards.

The Bearcats are 3-1 in the last four games with wins over Wheeling University in West Virginia, William Jewell College and Quincy University. Their last loss was to Truman State University in Kirksville.

Turner Pullen has 2,131 yards for McKendree and his favorite target is Matt Cole who had 859 yards this year from the air. Steven Towns is second to him with 489. Jace Franklin has rushed for 731 yards on the year while Jay Mitchell has put up 428 yards of his own.