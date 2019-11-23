BOISE, Idaho – Another shorthanded goal by C.J. Eick wasn’t enough to spark the Kansas City Mavericks to a win.

Idaho scored a pair of second-period goals to break a 2-2 deadlock and the Steelheads went on to claim a 4-2 ECHL Mountain Division victory over the Mavericks at CenturyLink Arena.

Trailing 1-0 after Idaho’s Anthony Nellis scored just 14 seconds into the first period, Rocco Carzo caused a defensive zone turnover and fed Eick for a shorthanded equalizer at the 4:25 mark.

It was the second straight game Eick notched a shorthanded goal, his third of the season.

“That was big early in the game,” Mavericks coach John-Scott Dickson said by phone after his team dropped to 6-9-1-0. “They took that quick 1-0 lead and we came right back.”

Former Maverick Kyle Schempp put the Steelheads back on top 2-1 with a goal at the 17:19 mark.

Loren Ulett, though, answered for the Mavericks just 1:07 later when he scored his fifth goal of the season on assists from Justin Woods and goalie Tyler Parsons at 18:26.

“Another big goal, tying the game,” Dickson added. “We lost, but we really played a pretty good game. A break here and there and we could have come out with a big road win.”

Connor Bleackley gave Idaho (9-5-2-2) the lead again at the 4:04 mark of the second period.

After Darian Dziurzynski was called for a high-sticking penalty, Idaho took advantage to extend the lead. Brett Supinski scored a power play goal at the 11:36 mark with just nine seconds left on the penalty kill.

The Mavericks were unable to solve Steelheads goalie Tomas Sholl in the final period as Idaho outshot them 11-9 to take a 41-27 advantage of shots on goal.

Mavericks goaltender Tyler Parsons suffered the loss despite making 37 saves in his season debut for Kansas City.

“Tyler was great in the net,” the coach said. “It’s his first game with us this season and he really looked good. One of their goals hit off a player’s leg and went into the net. There’s not much you can do when things like that happen.”

Mavericks forward Mitch Hults’ six-game point streak came to an end. He totaled 10 points on four goals and six assists in that span.

The Mavericks and Steelheads wrap up their weekend series at 8:10 p.m. (CST) Saturday before traveling to Wichita on Thanksgiving weekend for two games against the Thunder.