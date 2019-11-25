The inaugural season for the Bunceton with Prairie Home girls basketball team went smoothly Friday night in the season opener at Prairie Home with the Lady Dragons whipping the Slater Wildcats 57-37.

As for the Prairie Home with Bunceton boys basketball, they ran into a really good Slater team and fell by a score of 86-57.

The Lady Dragons, 1-0 on the season, actually trailed Slater 21-19 at the half before putting up 19 points in each of the third and fourth quarters of play to win by 20.

Bunceton with Prairie Home girls led 38-29 after three.

Bunceton with Prairie Home girls coach Dustin Ray said the girls have game one under their belt now. “We started extremely slow but picked ourselves up in the second half,” Ray said. “Defensively, we performed extremely well, while on the offensie side of the ball we struggled to finish. We did enough to win, but I hope these ladies aren’t satisfied because we have a long way to go still.”

Maggie Wood led the Dragons with 15 points along with six rebounds and six steals. Chloe Moser added 11 points, nine rebounds and one assist while Cara Bishop chipped in nine points, six rebounds and one steal, Ashlyn Twenter six points and six rebounds, Kelsey Watson five points, seven steals, four rebounds and four assists, Madelynn Myers five points, three rebounds and one assist, Maddie Brandes four points, nine rebounds, two assists and one steal and Taylyn Heilman with two points.

For Slater, Emilir Grimes tossed in 10 points.

As for the Prairie Home with Bunceton boys, they dug themselves a hole they couldn’t get out of as Slater led 24-9 after first period’s end and 48-24 at the half. The Wildcats, who drew the No. 1 seed in the Glasgow Tournament next week, also held a 38-33 advantage in the final two periods.

Prairie Home with Bunceton coach Trever Huth said it was a tail of to halves. “We came out on the wrong front to start with,” Huth said. “We weren't getting into set plays or communicating on defense. We went on stretches of good basketball that got us back to nine, but then went back to settling for bad shots and not moving the basketball around. In the second half, we stayed with them. Slater is a very good team to start the year out with. We played hard the whole time and the boys never gave in, and that's what I liked to see.”

Keegan Zolybel and Aden Campbell each had 19 to lead four players in double figures for Slater. Chandler Zdybel chipped in 14 while Jakorie Terrill added 11.

For Prairie Home with Bunceton, Clayton Pethan had 20 points, eight rebounds and five steals. Jason Burnett finished the game with 11 points, one rebound and one steal while Kassen Lock added seven points, five rebounds and four steals, Ty Stidham six points and five rebounds, Blane Petsel five points, three rebounds and three steals, Hunter Shuffield four points, three rebounds and one steal, Alex Rhode two points and six rebounds and Gabe Turner with two points.