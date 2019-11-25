The Lady Trojans of Community R-VI did not skip Saturday as they came off a third place finish at the MSHSAA Class 1 girls basketball state championships and dismantled Van-Far of Vandalia with a convincing 90-21 victory.

Meanwhile, the Trojan boys took one on the chin, losing 58-42 to the host Indians.

Community opened its 2019-2020 campaign scoring all the points they would need to secure the win in the opening stanza building a 30-6 command, and the distance grew to 55-8 by halftime.

“The girls played really well in our season opener as I thought we were very active in the press, got multiple baskets in transition before their zone could get set, and shared the ball really well with all 10 girls that played getting into the scoring column,” said Lady Trojans coach Bob Curtis. “As was a strength for us a year ago our depth allows us to play a quick uptempo style that is fun to watch and fun to coach.”

Dalaney Bowers led four teammates in double figures scoring 19 points.Natalie Thomas dumped in 14 points and she pulled down nine rebounds and had seven assists. Sarah Angel also added 14 points and Sadie Hoyt netted 12 points and had six rebounds.

Other scorers for Community girls are Brianna Beamer with nine points, Emmi Johnson had seven, Shelby Clark six, both Kaley Diesel and Ivy Hays contributed three points apiece and Brynna Beamer made a free throw.

Community R-VI Trojans return to action Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Wellsville-Middletown.

Boys Game

Community boys got off to a good start with a 16-6 first quarter lead last Saturday, but the remaining three periods belonged to Van-Far with the Indians claiming a 58-42 win.

Halftime score was 33-30 in favor of Van-Far.

Johnson of Van-Far led all scorers with 22 points and both Wilburn and Middleton added 11.

The Trojan boys were led by Caden Escamillia's 16 points. Both Danny Kuda and Case Stafford contributed eight. Hunter Hoelficker netted five points, Austin Taylor added three and Garrett Schmidt chipped in two points.

The Indians struggled at the free throw line making 8 of 25 attempts, while Community reached the stripe just five times making two.