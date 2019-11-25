A single point made the difference in Eldon's season opener against Capital City in the Rolla Tip-Off Classic on Saturday.

Fortunately for the Mustangs, the extra point belonged to them in a 33-32 win to get the season off to a positive start against the newly-formed Cavaliers out of Jefferson City. Eldon held a 31-21 lead after three quarters, but Capital City went on an 11-2 run in the final eight minutes before time ran out.

Hayley Henderson led Eldon with 12 points and rebounds to finish with a double-double while Haley Shinn added 11 points and seven rebounds and Kayleigh Fike put up seven points of her own.

Eldon (1-0) will now prepare for Tri-County Conference Tournament action in Versailles next week. The seventh-seeded Mustangs will take on No. 2 California on Monday at 7 p.m.