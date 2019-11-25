The New Franklin boys basketball team picked up where it left off after advancing to the sectional round of the state playoffs in 2019.

With four starters back from a 20-plus win team, the Bulldogs left little doubt Saturday against La Plata while leading from start to finish for a 63-45 victory.

As for the New Franklin girls, they fell to La Plata 64-57 in overtime.

With seven players in the scoring column for the New Franklin boys, head coach Ross Dobson said he was pleased with the effort brought during the season opener. “We had a lot of hustle plays that do not go down in the stat book, but we had everyone diving on the floor and sacrificing their bodies for their teammates,” Dobson said. “I am excited to see these young men play this year.”

New Franklin outscored La Plata in all four quarters and led 18-15 after one, 30-23 at the half and 44-33 after three quarters of play. The Bulldogs also held a 19-12 advantage in the final period.

Senior Tyler Perkins led the Bulldogs with 20 points. Carter Bailey chipped in 13 while Gavin Bishop had 12, Tre’ Cowans seven, Tysen Dowell five, Jackson Dorson four and Crayton Gallatin with two.

For La Plata, Tel Wheeler had 14 and Jarrett Buescher with nine.

As for the New Franklin girls, they led La Plata 22-19 after one but were outscored 11-6 in the second quarter to trail 30-28 at the half. Meanwhile, after the Lady Bulldogs came out and outscored La Plata 18-12 in the third quarter to go up 46-42, La Plata came back and held a 14-10 advantage in the final period to tie the game at 56-all. However, in overtime, La Plata pulled away for good with a 8-1 scoring edge for the victory.

New Franklin coach Morgan Vetter said this was a tough loss for the first game of the season. “The girls continued to battle throughout even through overtime,” Vetter said. “We just couldn’t get over the hump. We saw good scoring from everybody, but defensively we need to tighten things up, plus we need to capitalize on free throws.”

Brooklyn Carajal and Olivia Coy each had 21 to lead all scorers for La Plata. Lily Cox chipped in 11.

For New Franklin, Abby Maupin scored a game-high 31 points. No other player scored in double figures for the Lady Bulldogs. Madelyn Chaney tossed in seven while Addy Salmon added six, Carly Dorson five, Campbell Cooper four and Faith Painter and Justice Singleton each with two.

New Franklin also hit 7 of 11 shots from the foul line for 64 percent. La Plata was 18 of 34 from the line for 53 percent.

The New Franklin boys and girls basketball teams will play next in the Glasgow Tournament on Dec. 2-7.