If the Lady Trojans 2019-2020 basketball season opener is any indication of how its ledger is going to play out, it appears there will be much celebration in store for Community R-VI fans to talk about.

Community R-VI is coming off a successful campaign of finishing with a 27-3 overall record, a Central Activities Conference and District championship en route to qualifying for the MSHSAA Class 1 girls state championship finals.

Under the helm of Bob Curtis, who enters his 14th season at Community and has acquired an overall coaching record of 265-212 in 18 years, coached his Lady Tigers to a 56-49 triumph against Lakeland last March to earn third place at state.

“Our team speed is an asset this season and we have a very deep bench,” Curtis said. “We have a veteran senior class who has done a lot of winning in their high school career and competed in a lot of games.”

Community girls opened its new campaign Saturday, Nov. 23 garnering a 30-6 command and all the points they would have needed at the end of the first quarter to secure a win against Van-Far, and the Lady Trojans returned home from Vandalia with a solid 90-21 victory.

Senior Dalaney Bowers led four teammates in double figures scoring 19 points. Senior Natalie Thomas dumped in 14 points and she pulled down nine rebounds and had seven assists. Freshman Sarah Angel also added 14 points while coming off the bench, and senior Sadie Hoyt netted 12 points and had six rebounds.

Community R-VI returns to action Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Wellsville-Middletown.

This year's Lady Trojans team consists of 18 names, including six seniors and three juniors, and appears to have tools in place to make another run for a district title and further advance into the Class 1 state playoffs. Coach Curtis reported that all but two players return in uniform from last season's unit.

“The first strength that comes to mind is how many quality players we have to compete against each other every day in practice,” Lady Trojans coach Curtis said. “Basketball IQ is also very high for this group as they have played a lot of basketball in their youth. This set them up for success in high school.”

Thomas earned all-state honors last season as the shooting guard averaged 16 points and five rebounds per contest. Other three returning starters are Bowers (13 ppg, 4 rpg), Hoyt (7 ppg, 6 rpg) and junior guard Brianna Beamer (8 ppg, 4 rpg).

Stacie Carroz and Haley Nobis serve alongside Curtis as assistant coaches.

Community's home opener is not until Dec. 8 when Otterville pays a visit. The Lady Trojans will participate in the Gary Filbert Classic held at Mexico High School on Dec. 21, and the New Franklin Tournament during the week of Jan. 6-11.

The Missouri State High School Activities Association has assigned Community of Laddonia to compete in the Class 1 District 10 Tournament at a site to be determined in late February. Other schools joining them at this venue are Glasgow, Higbee, Keytesville, Madison, Cairo, Sturgeon and Wellsville-Middletown.