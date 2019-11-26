A more inexperienced and under-sized lineup this 2019-2020 season gives cause for Trojan varsity boys coach Matt Thomas to make changes in style of play than what Community R-VI High School has accustomed to performing in recent years.

The Trojans from Laddonia lost a good chunk of its offensive thrust to graduation from a program that finished 12-13 overall and 2-6 in the Central Activities Conference.

“We will have to play at a much slower pace than we did a year ago because we don't have that kind of speed. We shot about 25 threes per game too, and we probably will not be putting up those kind of numbers this year,” coach Thomas said. “We will rely more on operating out of the half-court. We will still press for the purpose slowing down the other team rather than trying the force the turnover as much and we will play a little more zone defense because we are not very big. We will look to win games where the score is probably no more than the low 40s to maybe the high-30s compared to last year we knew we needed to score more than 55.”

Some good news for Community fans is that all-Central Activities Conference and All-District selection Caden Escamillia returns as senior point guard to direct traffic flow. Escamillia averaged 19 points per outing a year ago. Also back in the starting lineup is Danny Kuda while Garrett Schmidt had spent significant minutes in varsity play as a reserve coming off the bench.

“Our three returning starters bring much varsity playing experience to our team with Caden and Danny both being three-year starters. Danny actually will be a four-year starter but he got hurt three games into his sophomore year and missed the remainder of that year. I'm expecting all three of them to play big for us this season,” Trojans boys coach Thomas said. “We have some work to do in figuring who will step up to fill some big roles because we lost about 80-percent of our offense from the three seniors that graduated.”

Look for Tucker, Stafford, Connor to see minutes off the bench to being a starter. Caden Brooks is a transfer student and not eligible until after Christmas holiday break is expected to contribute. He is 6'2 provide post presence.

Community R-VI dropped its season opening contest 58-42 last Saturday at Van-Far. Escamillia netted 16 points in the loss, while both Kuda and sophomore Case Stafford tossed in eight.

The Trojan boys return to action Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Wellsville-Middletown and their home opener is against Otterville five days later.

“My main concerns for the first half of our season is us taking care of the basketball and our decision making with the ball. The other one is figuring out how fast and physical our younger players will be able to adjust well enough to play at varsity level where the pace will be quicker and it will be more physical than what they have been use to playing in middle school or at some jayvee games,” added coach Thomas. “Our team is using the slogan 'Brotherhood' for the season. A lot of people talk about being a family. We're about that too, but it's more of a brotherhood here at Community R-VI because even when you graduate and move on from this school, you will still be a brother and be connected to the program. We talk about this brotherhood a lot and about being good teammates on and off the court.”

Community will also participate in the Gary Filbert Classic held at Mexico High School on Dec. 21, and the New Franklin Tournament during the week of Jan. 6-11.

The Missouri State High School Activities Association has assigned Community of Laddonia to compete in the Class 1 District 10 Tournament at a site to be determined in late February. Other schools joining them at this venue are Glasgow, Higbee, Keytesville, Madison, Cairo, Sturgeon and Wellsville-Middletown.