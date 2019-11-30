WICHITA, Kan. – Instead of a Friday-Saturday series at Wichita, the Kansas City Mavericks will extend it to Sunday.

The Mavericks and rival Wichita Thunder played 6 minutes, 27 seconds of the first period at Intrust Bank Arena Friday night before play was suspended because of issues with the ice.

After an hour-plus delay, the game was postponed because of unplayable ice conditions until 4 p.m. Sunday, when it will resume where it left off, with the teams tied 1-1.

The Thunder said that Friday’s tickets would be redeemable for Sunday’s game.

The Mavericks grabbed an early lead Friday when forward C.J. Eick scored on an assist from defenseman Justin Woods at the 3:35 mark of the first period. It was Eick’s third goal in his last four games and his fourth of the season.

Wichita tied it just 1:12 later when Cameron Hebig beat Mavericks goaltender Nick Schneider with a shot. Less than two minutes later the game was delayed.

The Mavericks had outshot the Thunder 4-2 on goal when play was stopped.

The Mavericks will play the Thunder at 7:05 p.m. Saturday as scheduled before resuming Friday’s game on Sunday afternoon.