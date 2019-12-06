The Mexico girls basketball team saved its best for last Tuesday night to begin the 2019-20 season with a 59-47 home victory over Columbia Battle.

Mexico closed out its season opener by outscoring the visiting Lady Spartans 21-9 throughout the final period, surging ahead after the game had been deadlocked at 38 following the first three quarters.

“Needless to say, we have a lot to get better at, but a win on the first night out is always a plus,” Mexico coach Ed Costley said.

Mya Miller led Mexico (1-0) with a double-double, posting 18 points on 8 of 12 shooting and corralling 14 rebounds. Shelbi Shaw finished with 15 points and nine rebounds.

Reghan Smith, Logan Blevins and Abby Oetting dished out three assists apiece.

The Lady Bulldogs led 25-19 at halftime after holding Battle to seven points in the first quarter.

“I really thought we got off to a great start with our defense driving our energy,” Costley said. “We've really made a priority of focusing more on defense through the first few weeks of practice.”

One area of growth for the Lady Bulldogs going forward will be free-throw shooting. They finished 9 of 21 from the charity stripe.

Costley said he was pleased with Miller and Shaw’s strong night on the boards and with Mexico’s offensive ball movement at times.

“An aggressive defensive and up-tempo style is what will be key for us,” Costley said.

Blevins scored eight points in the win, while Taylor Sherrow and Smith each had six.

Mexico is scheduled to host Marshall for its North Central Missouri Conference opener Tuesday.