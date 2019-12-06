In a matchup of a pair of basketball teams having a strong make up of players having little varsity experience, the Macon Tigers were more successful dictating the speed and flow of the game Thursday, and would lead the Spartans from start to finish winning 64-53 at Moberly.

“I think we came out and did a real good job of establishing and controlling the tempo at the start and maintained that especially for the first three quarters.We lost in overtime to Moberly last year and felt bad about that. We came into this game really wanting to win it to prove to ourselves that although we are a young group, we can play with bigger-sized schools,” said Macon boys coach Dale Devenport. “I played 11 kids tonight, the most I've every played, and rotated them in and out frequently to help provide fresher legs on the floor allowing them to better play with a lot of energy, and to help us with foul situations. I'm just very proud of how our kids responded and the effort they put in. They did a great job.”

Macon freshman Maurice Magruder scored 14 points as the Tigers (2-1) leading scorer. Isaac Nobles and Hayden Lovinger tossed in 13 and 12 points respectively, while Blake Claas added eight.

Freshman Logan Petre came off the bench and nailed a pull up three at 1:57 that would close out the scoring of the first quarter at 17-7, and the Tigers led 35-20 at halftime.

Petre's score from behind the arc gave Macon its first double digit lead against the Spartans that they would own until Moberly sophomore Jaisten Payne's 3-pointer with 7:04 left in the game cut deficit to 50-41.

Payne would finish the night with a game-high 20 points in a losing effort for the Spartans (0-2).

“Macon came out strong and dictated the pace of play for much of the game. We had our problems, but our guys stuck with it and fought all the way through. We were down by 18 at one point in the second quarter and the game could have become quite ugly for us, but we were able to make a run in the third quarter and kept fighting hard late in the game. We built some momentum to cut the lead to 10 and as much as eight so that was good to see. But I would have liked to see that enthusiasm and execution a bit more earlier in the first half so we wouldn't have dug ourselves a big hole to get out of.”

Moberly junior Dominic Stoneking netted 13 points, sophomores Zayne Montgomery and Charez Nichols added seven and five points respectively. Juniors TeJon Mozee and Toby Short each had four.

At the stripe, the Spartans made 13 of 20 attempts, and the Tigers went 10-for-17.

Spartans (0-2) will host Capital City in a boys jayvee/varsity only double header. Capital City is a newly constructed high school in Jefferson City that first opened its doors in August.

Macon participates in the Centralia tournament next week as the eighth seed. The Tigers face No. 1 Centralia at 6 p.m. Tuesday.