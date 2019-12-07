Tolton boys basketball coach Jeremy Osborne knew who he wanted to take the last shot.

Senior Coban Porter, the Trailblazers’ leading scorer, was held scoreless through the first seven minutes of the fourth quarter Saturday against Mehlville in the Norm Stewart Classic, but with 14.7 seconds remaining, Porter was at the left wing with the ball in his hands.

“We wanted Coban on a double ball screen,” Osborne said. “We noticed what they were doing off that. We were trying to hit a slip off that. (Mehlville) did a great job of pressuring our guys. There was a deflection and things got chaotic.

“At that point, you just have to get to the rim.”

Porter rejected the ball screen and attacked baseline before seeing Nate Schwartz wide open cutting toward the rim. Porter delivered the pass, and with less than five seconds on the clock, Schwartz’s runner floated right over the rim and bounced off.

“(Schwartz) will make that nine times out of 10,” Porter said after the game. “But he missed it and I was there.”

The Panthers shifted so drastically to contest Schwartz that Porter had no defenders around him as he tipped in the game-winning shot.

It was pure, the ball bouncing off the square and into the net as the buzzer sounded.

Tolton pulled off a 69-67 victory at Mizzou Arena, where two of Porter’s brothers — Michael Porter Jr. and Jontay Porter — previously played for the University of Missouri.

The buzzer-beater nullified a comeback bid by Mehlville and its leading scorer, Dylan Branson, who finished with 22 points. Branson netted 16 points in the fourth quarter to help the Panthers erase a 10-point deficit. His lay-up with 44 seconds left tied the game, setting the scene for Porter’s clutch finish.

Porter finished with 20 points in the marquee matchup, which was televised on ESPNU. His game-high four 3-pointers were Tolton’s recipe for success against taller, aggressive Mehlville forwards Davion Bradford and Lamontay Daughtery.

Osborne wanted his team to continually attack Bradford, the 7-foot Kansas State commit, but the standout’s defensive presence made stretching the floor imperative for opening driving lanes and pulling him out of the paint.

Jevon Porter, at 6-foot-10, was the only Trailblazer who matched up well with Bradford, but foul trouble kept him out the entire second quarter.

Daughtery and Bradford combined for 12 of the Panthers’ 17 points in the period, taking advantage of Tolton switching to a zone to provide extra defenders in the post. Defensive mismatches and Tolton’s poor free-throw shooting helped Mehlville enter halftime tied at 27.

Then the Trailblazers doubled down on shooting from deep.

Tolton made six 3s in the third quarter. Jevon Porter accounted for half of those, effectively keeping Bradford out of the lane while dropping 11 of his 17 points overall.

“Outside of basketball, that was just maturity, that’s growth,” Osborne said of Jevon Porter after the game. “As a sophomore, that is tough to do — sitting on the bench that long in the first half, then coming in and having a huge third quarter.”

Jevon Porter fouled out with 1:38 left, but his defense and rebounding helped contain Bradford and Daughtery, who scored 20 and 17 points, respectively.

Mehlville received zero points from its bench, while Tolton got 18 points from its reserve players.

The Trailblazers are off to a 2-0 start this season and hope to bring that momentum into their district championship rematch against Blair Oaks on Dec. 17 in Wardsville.