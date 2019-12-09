The LSE wrestlers had a busy weekend with the Higginsville Tournament on Friday and the Moberly Tournament on Saturday.

In the Higginsville Tournament, Xavier Flippin finished 3-0 while Gaige Davis was 2-0, Dylan Rapp 1-1, Ryder Comegys 1-2, Cash Stock, Adrianna Donahue and Ryan Dell each at 0-3 and Seth Vollrath at 0-2.

LSE wrestling coach Christian Stock said the competition was extremely good but the team still had some success. “I feel like we learned a lot even though we did not have a ton of wins,” Stock said. “We are still growing as a team in knowledge. Again, we are a young team and learning all the time on the mat. Our mat time is critical in getting better and gaining knowledge. The teams present were most of the old MRVC, including Higginsville, Lexington, Richmond, Odessa, and Carrolton.

In the tournament at Moberly, Flippin again had the best record at 2-1. Ryan Dell was 1-2 while Cash Stock, Audrianna Donahue, Issac Meyer, Ryder Comegys, Seth Vollrath, Gaige Davis and Dylan Rapp each finished 0-3.

Stock said all the wrestlers got three matches a piece.

“We wrestled about the same as we did at Higginsville,” Stock said. “We had a few wins but still gaining that experience through mat time. There were 10 teams: Moberly, Kirksville, Blair Oaks, Centralia, Hannibal, MMA, Brookfield, Camdenton, and Chillicothe. Overall, two competitions combined I feel like we are getting better and better. Our records may not show it but the kids are working hard and making small improvements in all aspects on the mat.”



