Behind a balanced offensive attack in transition and a swarming defensive effort, the Bulldog boys built a commanding 40-21 first half lead, kept their foot on the pedal through three quarters of play when a running clock was executed, and Mexico celebrated a convincing 66-35 home triumph Tuesday against North Central Missouri Conference rival Marshall.

Mexico (1-1, 1-0 NCMC) seemingly was at least two steps ahead of the Owls in transition, and finished the evening shooting 52 percent from the floor (25-for-48), with the majority of their scores coming off fast break runs.

“A fast-paced transition style of play is something we want to do for most of the game. We want to push the ball ahead of the other team as much as possible so they do not have the chance of setting up their defense. Our diamond-and-one press well against Marshall too,” said Mexico sophomore Isaiah Reams. “I feel we had more confidence in our play and in one another in this game than we did in our season opening loss to Centralia. We came out being really motivated and all of us were focused to push the ball and win our home opener.”

Reams paced the Bulldogs with 18 points and Raef Yager complimented him with 17. Ty Prince netted nine points for the cause, Drew Blevins and Zach Watkins tossed in eight and six points respectively

Mexico jetted off 15 unanswered points in the opening stanza and led 21-12 when the segment ended to have the game well in control.

“Our message to our guys after our big loss (30 pts.) to Centralia last Friday night was that we must be more energetic in our play on both ends of the floor. We are a team that wants to push the basketball as much as possible in transition, and defensively be very aggressive on the one having the ball,” said Bulldog boys coach Darren Pappas. “We did a great job around the rim in our rebounding as we had two to three guys get there to look for the put back opportunity when a shot was taken. We scored a lot of points with that, and I think our transition game and put back scores was the big difference in this game.”

Marshall (1-3, 0-1 NCMC) connected on 15 of 30 field goals and 5 of 8 free throws, but the Owls missed all 11 shots from deep range.

Senior guard Jace Lance scored a game-high 20 points in a losing effort for Marshall. Malik Evans and Braeden Bersano added seven and three points respectively.

“Overall, I'm very pleased with our team's effort and execution on the defensive end, and our transition game played out very well,” added coach Pappas.

Mexico's next two playing dates are girls/boys double headers against conference opponents as they travel next Tuesday to Kirksville and Friday, Dec. 20 the Bulldogs welcome Hannibal to town.