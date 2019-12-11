After scoring the first field goal following tip off of their North Central Missouri Conference season opener, the Mexico girls fell into an offensive funk to play catch-up basketball Tuesday to their guests.

A 10-0 run by Marshall that carried into the second quarter had the Lady Bulldogs working from a 16-3 deficit that seemingly misconstrued their mindset, and gave cause for Mexico to suffer a disappointing 40-38 home basketball loss.

“For some reason we seemed to have no life, no energy in our play that first quarter and fell quickly behind Marshall. I think when our girls saw a lot of their baskets were not falling it affected their thoughts and that carried over into their play. Marshall gave us fits with their size and their zone really tightened up the inside portions of the paint on us. It took us awhile to get back to doing the things we've been working on and cut our deficit down to give ourselves a chance,” said Mexico girls coach Ed Costley. “The problem was it happened a bit too late for us, and in the end we did not do a very good job with clock management situations. We had a one point lead with about 1:30 to go and our girls were releasing quick shots that were not needed at the time.”

Marshall (4-1, 1-0 NCMC) led 20-10 by halftime, and only had six girls in uniform. The Owls were led in scoring by sophomore Leah Weaver with 12 points. Emma Schulte, a junior forward, had nine points while seniors Kylie Sims and Hannah Pomerenke each scored five.

Trailing Marshall 29-21 when the fourth quarter began, the Lady Bulldogs embarked on an 11-3 spurt to finally tie the score at 32 when Reghan Smith dropped in a three near the top of the key at 4:47.

A steal by Mya Miller from Marshall's ensuing possession led to the 5''8 sophomore guard getting fouled, and Miller made both free throws to hand Mexico it's first lead since the initial 15-seconds of the contest at 34-32, and another pair of free throws by teammate Logan Blevins extended the margin to four with 3:24 remaining.

“Mya Miller came out in the second half playing with a little more fire and took charge of things defensively. We were able to turn Marshall over and get scoring opportunities in transition, but we could not make most of free throw attempts out of it either,” coach Costley said. “Marshall was able to maintain control well enough to beat us.”

There would be a two-minute offensive cold spell in the game until Weaver nailed an open three from the left wing that gave Marshall the go-ahead score of 37-36. The Owls would tack on another three points to seal the deal before Smith was hacked as she released a 3-pointer, sending the Mexico senior to the stripe.

Smith, who led Mexico girls in scoring with 11 points, made 2-of-3 free throws with just 1.7-seconds left and time was not on the Lady Bulldogs side.

Miller finished the night with eight points, Taylor Sherrow had seven while Blevins, Rachel Kristofferson, Catie Bledsoe and Shelbi Shaw all contributed three points.

Mexico girls (1-1, 0-1 NCMC) will join the boys team in playing at Kirksville Tuesday, Dec. 17 and three days later they will entertain Hannibal.