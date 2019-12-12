Having a 6 o'clock start for a game by no means is nothing new for Community R-VI girls basketball team, or any varsity girls program when its on tap with the school's boys squad during the regular season schedule.

But when tip off is 12 hours sooner than the normal evening activity, the reason for such XX found on Community's 2019-2020 ledger could only mean one thing; the Lady Trojans were invited once again to participate in the 12th Annual Norm Stewart Classic that involves 48 hours of continuous games and funds are raised to support the American Cancer Society.

Community girls were handed a 6 a.m. Sunday tip off, and despite taking on the early morning shift against Otterville at the Mizzou Arna in Columbia, the Lady Trojans speared the Eagles winning 64-47.

“This was our fourth year in this event and we wee excited to be a part of it,” Community girls coach Bob Curtis said. “Our players got to stay at the Holiday Inn Executive Center, and attend a luncheon where they got to meet the (legendary)former Mizzou men's basketball coach Norm Stewart.”

The Lady Trojans shot 46 percent from the field on 28-for-61 shooting in this game proved there was no sleepiness in their eyes despite the early morning wake up call.

Sophomore Alexis Welch netted 15 points on 7-for-11 shooting and she pulled down seven rebounds. For that effort Welch was honored with the Gary Filbert MVP Award and later participated in a postgame interview that was streamed on ESPN3 network.

Dalaney Bowers of Community (3-1) led all scorers with 16 points, Natalie Thomas had 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists, while Brianna Beamer and Sadie Hoyt added eight and seven points respectively.

“This team has played in a lot of big games on big stages and I think that showed up in this contest as Otterville has a very good young team that will be one to watch over the next few years,” added coach Curtis.

Community' opened up a seven point margin when the first quarter came to a close at the breakfast hour Sunday would grow to a more comfortable 37-20 lead against Otterville. The teams would post identical points in each of the next two segments including 13 apiece in the third.

Curtis pointed out there could be a positive rematch with the two programs as the Lady Trojans and Otterville would be in a Class 1 state sectional playoff game should they both win their respective district.

The Trojan boys team also participated in the Norm Stewart Classic having a 4 a.m. contest against Otterville. Community boys edged the Eagles 57-54 in overtime. No game results were available by newspaper deadline.

For the first time in its history, the classic was held at the Mizzou Arena and having all games either televised or streamed on one of the ESPN network channels.

Both the Community girls and boys varsity teams make a long journey west Friday to compete against Central Activities Conference rival Slater, and on Dec. 17 the Trojan forces are at home against CAC foe Sturgeon.