The LSE boys eighth grade basketball team captured the seventh place trophy in the annual LSE/Ss. Peter & Paul Tournament by beating Ss. Peter & Paul 48-21.

The Pirates, 4-6 on the season, outscored Ss. Peter & Paul in all four quarters and led 16-6 after one, 25-10 at the half and 38-14 after three quarters of play. LSE also held a 10-7 advantage in the final period.

LSE seventh grade coach Curtis Walk, who was coaching the eighth grade team on Thursday, said the kids really came out and played well. “They got some shots to fall early and that gave them a boost to play well,” Walk said.

Dakota Troost led the Pirates with 24 points along with three steals, two rebounds and two assists.

Will Stock finished the game with seven points, six steals, five rebounds and three assists while Bentley Turner added seven points and one rebound, Lawson Edwards three points and two rebounds, Ryan Jones three points, one rebound and one blocked shot, Jae’shua Barber also with three points, Blake Griffin one point, three rebounds, two steals and one assist, Andrew Rhorer with two steals and one assist, Dakota Williams one rebound, one steal and one assist and Daviohn Klearman with two steals.

For Ss. Peter & Paul, who dropped to 2-10 on the season, Henry Rohrbach had nine points, one rebound and one steal.

Rhodes Leonard finished the game with five points, four rebounds and one assist while Ross Brackman added four points, two steals and one rebound, Levi Jeffries three points, three steals and one assist, Luis Green four rebounds, Ben Lutz two rebounds and one steal and Kennedy Griffy and Eli Stock each with two rebounds.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Joe Herzog said it all comes down to taking care of the ball.

“As a team we do not do a good job of that,” Herzog said. “They pressed us and we fell into hurrying our passes which lead into turnovers/points. We do not shoot the ball enough because we turn it over too much. This has been a common occurrence throughout the season. When we have taken care of it we have been in the game. Against LSE in our first meeting, we lost by six taking care of the ball and just not making some key free throws down the stretch. Same team different results this time.”

As for the LSE girls eighth grade basketball team, they fell to Columbia West 38-24.

The Lady Pirates, dropping to 0-10 on the season, trailed Columbia West 21-15 at the half and 31-20 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the final period, Columbia West outscored LSE 9-4.

“We played a much stronger game with creating multiple scoring opportunities for our teammates,” said LSE coach Jamie Boyd. “Overall the girls handled defense transitions better in this game and made adjustments together.”

Kenedi Canty led all scorers for Columbia West with 10 points. Hannah Childs chipped in eight.

For LSE, Cassidy Bishop had eight points, four steals and one rebound. Amera Wright chipped in seven points, two rebounds and two steals while Emma Pritchett added five points, two rebounds and one steal, Hannah Strawhun two points and two rebounds, Emma Wells two points and one rebound and Emily Baker, Presley Nease and Ella Battreall each with one rebound.





