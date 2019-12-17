Two from MHS Tigers, one each from Hornets, Trojans join two Chillicotheans

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

A trio of repeat choices – two from Class 1 state semifinalist Marceline and one from Hamilton’s Penney Hornets – highlight the quartet of non-Chillicothe C-T-area high school football players included on the Missouri Football Coaches Association’s 2019 All-State teams announced late last week.

Heading the pack of area honorees is senior Cullen Bruner of Marceline’s Tigers, who was cited at not just one or two, but three different positions – two of them for his kicking.

Bruner repeated as the MFCA’s Class 1 first-team All-State placekicker in addition to being a first-team choice as running back. He also came away with second-team recognition as a punter.

Teammate Colby Sims was tabbed this time around for second-team membership at linebacker after being third-team in 2018. He also is a senior.

Also again on the state’s elite list for the smallest 11-man football classification was Sawyer Morrow of Hamilton. The junior running back – first-team as a sophomore – was a second-team ballcarrier this time around.

Rounding out the area’s representation on the coaches’ association’s 3-tiered All-State squad for Class 1 was Gavin Claud of Carrollton. He was named first-team as punter.

Along with Class 3 choices Dawson Wheeler and Isaac Washburn of Chillicothe (see story on page B1) and previously-announced Missouri 8-Man Coaches Association All-Staters Mack Anderson, Chase Neptune, Jaeden Sears, and Patrick Warren of Southwest Livingston/Hale/Tina-Avalon, the total of 2019 All-State selectees from the nine C-T-area gridiron teams stands at an even 10.

Of the quartet of Class 1 choices, Bruner’s offensive numbers reflect productivity and diversity.

He led the Marceline running game with 1,886 yards (7.3 per carry) and 33 TDs. He capped his season with 82 ground yards and one last touchdown in the Tigers’ semifinals loss to Lincoln.

However, he also caught 24 passes – tied for the team lead – for another 392 yards and two more scores, giving him almost 2,300 yards from scrimmage. He even completed one of four option passes for 58 yards and a score.

On special teams, where he also returned seven kicks for over 270 yards, Bruner converted 41 of 52 point-after tries and six of 13 field goals as he amassed a total of 277 points. He nailed a 49-yards field goal during his senior year and also averaged over 56 yards per kickoff with 29 touchbacks.

His punting saw his 36 boots average just under 39 yards with his longest going for 71 yards. Nearly half of his punts stopped or were fielded inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

Sims was credited by Marceline statskeepers with 128 unassisted tackles and 47 assists. Of those, 25 were for lost yardage with 7½ being quarterback sacks.

Despite a request for Claud’s punting statistics, none were received from CHS coach Scott Finley in time for inclusion in this article.

Hamilton’s Morrow had virtually-identical rushing numbers to a year ago, even though the Hornets played one less game. He had 1,603 yards this season, only 35 less than he had through 12 games in 2018, and exactly the same number of touchdowns – 23.