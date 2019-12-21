Southwest clubs handle Breckenridge at home, Hamilton: Penney teams prevail at North Platte. Jamesport; Tri-County girls take double-OT contest in NCMC 'Hoops'

Conference sweeps by home-standing Southwest Livingston and traveling Hamilton: Penney and a double-overtime triumph by Jamesport: Tri-County's Lady Mustangs during "High School Holiday Hoops" play at North Central Missouri College in Trenton highlighted Friday's (Dec. 20, 2019) C-T-area prep cage action.



(G) SW Livingston 35, Breckenridge 23 (B) SW Livingston 70, Breckenridge 14

LUDLOW, Mo. — Southwest Livingston’s Wildcats stayed unbeaten and a half-game in the lead in the Carroll-Livingston Activity Association Friday and the Lady Wildcats continued their recent string of successes.

Hosting winless Breckenridge, the Wildcats (5-1, 4-0 conf.) put up all 27 points scored in the opening period and cruised the rest of the way behind 22 Mack Anderson points, 17 by Chase Neptune, and 12 from Morgan Anderson. BHS’ Bulldogs now are 0-7, 0-4 in the loop.

The girls’ contest ended as Southwest’s fourth win in its last five tries and pushed it above .500 overall at 4-3 and to the break-even mark in the CLAA at 2-2.

The Lady Wildcats were at their best beginning each half, establishing a 16-8 lead after one frame behind 10 Makenna Campbell points and then blanking the Lady Bulldogs 7-0 in the third to swell their margin to 27-14.

After her quick getaway, Campbell added only three more points, but still led all scorers with 13. Right behind her was teammate Matney Waters, who buried a 3-pointer in each quarter for 12 total points.

All of the offense for the Breckenridge’s girls (1-6, 1-3 conf.) came from two sources. Jayde Allred netted 12 points and Kylee Allred 11.

Southwest’s girls next will return to Trenton Saturday, Dec. 28, for a second of three “High School Holiday Hoops” shootout appearances at North Central Missouri College’s Ketcham Community Center. Their 8:30 a.m. foe will be Rock Port.

The Wildcats’ next action aslo will be in the “Holiday Hoops” event, meeting Putnam County at about 4 p.m. on Dec. 30. They’ll also take on Kirksville at NCMC at 1 p.m. the following day.

Holiday Hoops at NCMC

(G) Jamesport: Tri-County 67, Higbee 61 (2 ot) (B) Higbee 41, Jamesport: Tri-County 37

TRENTON, Mo. — Friday’s 5-games slate in the “High School Holiday Hoops” shootout hosted by the North Central Missouri College Foundation saw Tri-County’s Lady Mustangs bounce back from a Harrison-Daviess Conference loss to Mercer the night before with a double-overtime nipping of Higbee.

Jeremy Slaughter’s TCHS girls (6-2) prevailed with superior scoring depth, even though the Lady Tigers far and away had the game’s top scorer in Devin Clark, who popped in 25.

Lady Mustangs sophomore Carly Turner and Destiny Gutshall rang up 17 and 16 markers, respectively, to lead the win. Senior Bailee Hoover contributed 12 more and the rest of the squad collaborated for another 22 over the course of the 40 minutes.

By comparison, while Higbee also had two other double-digits scorers net 24 between them, the other Lady Tigers contributed only 14.

The TCHS boys (1-7) took a crack at their second victory, but came up a couple of possessions short.

Higbee won primarily on the strength of William Gibson’s 23 points. The Mustangs did not have anyone reach double figures.

Tri-County’s teams will play a second time each in NCMC’s “Holiday Hoops” on Dec. 30, facing King City in 11:30 a.m. (girls) and 1 p.m. (boys) contests.

Friday’s other “Holiday Hoops” tilts saw Cameron nab a pair of wins and a 3-times defending Iowa state champion prevail.

Cameron’s boys pelted Columbia Independent 71-49 as Nick Helmich fired in 21 points for the Dragons and the Lady Dragons topped St. Louis: Lutheran South 34-40, getting 12 points from Laini Joseph.

Des Moines, Iowa’s Grand View Christian, winner of the state’s Class 1A boys’ crown each of the past three years, toppled St. Louis: Lutheran South 59-50 behind Gage Fry’s game-high 26 points.

(G) Hamilton: Penney 54, North Platte 29 (B) Hamilton: Penney 60, North Platte 55

DEARBORN, Mo. — In their regular-season KCI Conference opener after losing both of their outings in the recent conference tournament, the visiting Hornets from Hamilton registered their initial 2019-20 triumph by five.

Penney’s boys scored at a steady rate through the first three periods, netting 15, then 16, and finally 17 to lead 48-39 going to the last stanza. Although their scoring pace then dropped off some, they held on to erase the zero from their “wins” column.

Senior Ryan Cook was the primary weapon in the Hornets’ arsenal for three periods, ringing up a game-high 26 points before being blanked in the last eight minutes. Providing nine points apiece of supplemental offense were reserve Nate Wyckoff and starters Andrew Rich and Kevin Williams.

North Platte received 13 points each from Caine Huffmann and Andrew Hernandez.

No girls’ game details had been received yet at the time of this story’s initial posting, but the PHS Lady Hornets’ easy victory in their league opener raised their overall mark to 6-2.

Hamilton’s teams both are to play Princeton Monday night (Dec. 23) in the “High School Holiday Hoops” event at Trenton. The girls will go first at about 7:30 p.m., followed by the boys.

(G) Stanberry 58, Braymer 50 (B) Stanberry 53, Braymer 19

BRAYMER, Mo. — After starting the season with three wins in a row to surprisingly capture the crown in the Gallatin Invitational Tournament, Braymer’s Lady ’Cats (3-2, 0-1 conf.) sagged some since.

At home Friday, a Grand River Conference-West game which was close throughout until the final moments more clearly turned Stanberry’s way when the visitors outscored BHS 17-11 in the closing quarter. Elle Ellis’ seven points on two baskets and three free throws keyed the SHS push.

Ellis was one of four Stanberry players to net nine or more points. Sydney Mattson led with 14, Lexi Craig chipped in 10, and Ashley Peterson nine.

Braymer’s Jasmine Taylor led all scorers with 16 points, but she was limited to only one deuce in the critical last segment. Teammate Taylor Francis fired in three treys and 12 points.

No details have been reported on the blowout loss by BHS’ Bobcats (0-4, 0-1 conf.).

Braymer will have the first two games in today’s (Saturday, Dec. 21) full slate of “High School Holiday Hoops” games. The girls will tip off against Brashear in an 8:30 a.m. contest, followed by the same schools’ boys’ clubs.

Braymer then will be off until hosting Tina-Avalon Jan. 6.

(B) Brunswick 66, Tina-Avalon 52

TINA, Mo. — With Hale/Bosworth having fallen from the ranks of undefeated CLAA boys’ squads the night before, Brunswick’s Wildcats (5-2, 3-0 conf.) stayed on leader Southwest Livingston’s heels with a solid win powered by J.T. Collier’s big scoring night.

Collier pumped in 27 points to lead all scorers by a sizable margin. Adding 11 points and six rebounds to the victory was Kobe Tatum, while Damon McCall ripped down nine rebounds, according to T-A statisticians.

The Dragons (1-4, 0-3 conf.) were led in scoring by Conner Jenkins with 16 points. Owen Bell provided 13 tallies and a team-lead-sharing five boards.

No score had been received on the girls’ game at the time of this story’s original posting.

Next for Tina-Avalon, after it faced North Harrison’s girls and boys Monday morning in the “High School Holiday Hoops” event at Trenton is to be non-conference Jan. 3 play at Jamesport: Tri-County.

(G) Putnam County 42, Polo 39 (B) Putnam County 41, Polo 40

POLO, Mo. — A pair of 1-possession decisions both went the way of the visitors, the Lady Panthers (3-4, 0-2 conf.) falling an eyelash short of coming back to win from a 10-points halftime deficit.

The Lady Midgets were up 25-15 at intermission, having received points from seven separate players in the second quarter. However, after climbing within four with a strong defensive third quarter, Polo could make up only one more point in the last stanza, despite Mary Copeland’s nine markers in the last eight minutes.

Copeland finished with a game-high 14 points, while Carsen Sporleder hit for 13 to lead Putnam County to its Grand River Conference-East verdict.

No information on the tight boys’ tilt, which left the Panthers 2-5 overall and 0-2 in the league, had been received at the time of this story’s posting.