Chuck Embree

Tuesday

Dec 24, 2019 at 7:30 AM


A look at high school basketball standings within the North Central Missouri Conference, Central Activities Conference, Lewis & Clark Conference, Cooper County Activities Conference, Clarence Cannon Conference and Eastern Missouri Conference for games played through Dec. 21.

           North Central Missouri
    Boys    NCMC    All
Kirksville    2-0    6-1    
Mexico    2-0    2-2
Hannibal    2-2    3-5
Marshall    1-1    2-5        
Fulton    1-2    3-4    
Moberly    0-2    1-5

   Girls    NCMC    All
Kirksville    3-0    4-3
Marshall    2-0    6-2    
Mexico    1-1    3-1
Moberly    1-1    3-4    
Hannibal    0-2    1-2    
Fulton    0-2    2-5                                    

          Central Activities
    Boys    CAC    All
Sturgeon    2-0    5-2
New Franklin    1-0    8-0
Cairo    1-0    6-1
Slater    1-0    5-1
Pilot Grove    0-1    3-3    
Glasgow    0-1    2-4
Community    0-1    1-5
Madison    0-2    0-5

   Girls    CAC    All
Madison    2-0    4-2
Community    1-0    6-1    
Cairo    1-0    5-2
Pilot Grove    1-0    2-4
New Franklin    0-1    4-4
Glasgow    0-1    1-4    
Slater    0-1    0-5
Sturgeon    0-2    0-6

          Lewis & Clark
    Boys    LCC    All
Salisbury    2-0    6-3
Paris    2-0    5-3
Westran    1-0    6-2
Harrisburg    1-1    6-4
Scotland Co.    1-1    2-4
Fayette    1-1    2-5
Marceline    0-1    2-4
Knox Co.    0-2    2-6
Schuyler Co.    0-2    0-8

   Girls    LCC    All
Salisbury    2-0    8-1
Marceline    1-0    4-3
Scotland Co.    1-1    5-2
Paris    1-1    5-3
Harrisburg    1-1    3-6
Knox Co.    1-1    2-6
Westran    0-1    0-7
Schuyler Co.    0-2    6-3
Fayette    0-2    2-6

           CCAA
    Boys    CCAA    All
Bunceton/Prairie    -    5-3
Calvary Lutheran    -    3-2
Higbee    -    4-4
Jamestown    -    3-4

 Girls    CCAA    All
Bunceton/Prairie    -    5-3
Higbee    -    2-6
Calvary Lutheran    -    0-6
Jamestown    -    0-7