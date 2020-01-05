Community R-VI varsity girls seemingly put on a basketball clinic Friday against Marion County with the team was firing on all cylinders on both ends of the floor.

Scoring 27 points from behind the arc, making 13 of 18 free throws taken while limiting their guests to taking just four chances at the stripe, and getting significant contributions from every player that stepped onto the court playing defense well enough to force a running clock to be executed.

Add this up, and it was a recipe for the Community girls to begin the new 2020 decade celebrating a solid 71-27 home victory against the Mustangs from Philadelphia.

“ We have talked a lot about forcing tempo and creating turnovers without fouling our opponent and putting them on the line to much. Friday, we did that making Marion County play faster than they wanted to and not helping them score by fouling too much,” Lady Trojans coach Bob Curtis said.

All nine players contributed points. Dalaney Bowers led three of her teammates that reached double figures with 17 points scored. Natalie Thomas and Kaley Diesel provided 15 and 10 points respectively.

The relentless pressure assessed by Community (7-1), ranked No. 3 in the latest Class 1 girls state poll, prevented the Mustangs (1-5) from reaching double digit numbers for three quarters.

The Lady Trojans marched out to a quick 14-point lead when the first quarter ended and by the time halftime arrived Community already acquired enough points to seal the win leading 36-12. When play resumed, Community jetted off to a 23 to 5 spurt in eight minutes to add further damage.

“We connected on nine three's by five different people in the game against Marion County's zone which is a must for us going forward to have success. We were also made 72 percent of our free throws which will be critical in January and February with some opponents we have coming up,” added coach Curtis. “You never know what your team is going to look like after a long break but I think we are ready for the home stretch of the season.”

Alexis Welch and Brianna Beamer each scored seven points for Community. Sadie Hoyt added six, Emmi Johnson scored four points, Shelby Clark had three and two points were chipped in by Sarah Angel.

The Lady Trojans will participate in the New Franklin Tournament being held Jan. 6-11 as the No. 1 seed. They will face eighth seed Westran (0-8) at 6 p.m. Monday. Winner moves on to Thursday's 6 p.m. semifinal while the loser drops to the consolation bracket playing at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Boys Game

Garrett Schmidt scored 12 points for the Community varsity boys and Kaden Brooks added 11 to help make the night a clean sweep of Marion County with a 47-21 win in the night cap.

Community (2-6) got off to a 14-3 advantage and led 22-10 by intermission.

The Trojan boys went 6-for-10 at the free throw line.

Tucker Robnett hit a couple of threes to score nine points. Caden Escamilla tossed in seven points, Case Stafford had four and both Hunter Hoeflicker and Danny Kuda netted two points apiece.

For Marion County (2-5), Wolf led the way with 11 points and Whetstone had five.

Community boys will also compete next week in the New Franklin Tournament. The Trojans are the eighth seed and will battle No. 1 New Franklin 7:30 p.m. Monday.