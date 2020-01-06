The Moberly Greyhounds smothering pressure on ball handlers in the second half of play cooled off what had been a hot-shooting Southeastern Iowa CC team'Saturday night, forcing numerous turnovers that would produce points.

In addition, Moberly Area Community College kept the No. 17 nationally ranked Blackhawks scoreless in the final 3:30 minutes to play on its home court in West Burlington, Iowa to finish its mission.

Led by sophomore transfer Eddie Creal's 16 points and 12 rebounds, coupled with 14 points added by freshmen Dezmond Jones along with Juwon Carpenter's 10, the MACC men celebrated the new 2020 decade earning a tough 71-67 victory and complete the season's non-league series sweep.

“Burlington has been one of two tough places in Iowa for my teams over the years to win with the other being at Indian Hills. I felt we worked hard for 35 minutes, especially in the second half, to put us into a position to pull out a win against a very good team,” said Greyhounds men's coach Patrick Smith. “In the beginning, Southeastern was hitting about every shot and were on fire. I thought our defense in the second half was outstanding as we held them to 23 points. We forced 26 turnovers and scored several points off of that which was good, but we turned the ball over something like 22 times ourselves.”

“This has been a year-long crusade teaching this team to not let the offense dictate the defense. You must go ahead and play every play, and not worry about what happened the last play. We did a really good job of that Saturday night.”

Moberly Greyhounds victory evened the long-standing encounters at 61-61 among these NJCAA storied non-league rivals, and each team now owns a 14-4 overall record this 2019-2020 season.

MACC men trailed 21-12 early when they chipped away at the deficit making good on most of their possessions to draw within 44-40 of their host by halftime.

It wasn't until three minutes into the second half before Moberly achieved its first lead of the night but it quickly evaporated. Southeastern led 56-48 around midway of the second segment. The Hounds fought back to tie the score at 65 when Jones dropped in a three with nearly five minutes remaining, and a tip-in by Dusan Mahorcic with about two minutes remaining delivered MACC a 69-67 advantage that happened to be the final lead change of the game.

Other scorers for the Greyhounds were Markelo Sullivan with nine points, Cortez Mosely eight, Tyrek Chambers and Mahorcic dumped in six points each, while David Ware chipped in two.

Moberly made 9 of 10 free throws in the game, and Southeastern went 11-for-18.

The Blackhawks were led n scoring by Aaris Bonds with 12 points, Carlos Lemus had 10 and nine were added by Boubacar Kamissoko.

The Greyhounds will look to extend its winning streak to five games and acquire its 11th victory in 13 playing dates Tuesday when they compete at St. Louis CC in Forest Park.

MACC men will enter into its NJCAA Region 16 portion of its schedule this Friday by hosting Three Rivers CC of Poplar Bluff in a women's/men's double header starting at 5 p.m.