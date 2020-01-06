The Higbee varsity girls basketball team entered the new 2020 decade by releasing a century-number worth of shots before their home crowd Friday en route to celebrating a 69-47 victory against Keytesville.

Senior Devin Clark netted a game-high 27 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and she came away with eight steals to pace the Lady Tigers (3-6). Victoria Gibson made a couple of threes to score 14 points and the sophomore also would pull down 10 rebounds and have five steals for the cause. Sophomore Macey Whisenand also reached double figures with 13 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals.

'We had a couple of girls battling through illness and they executed a full court press for 30 minutes, which hasn't been our typical theme thus far. Devin and Victoria set the tone while we had Emma, Macey and Madison all step up to score and contribute,” said Lady Tigers coach Tanner Burton. “We took 100 field goal attempts in this game, which is the most in my tenure. This will likely be in the state record books while grabbing 53 rebounds, which will go into the record books as well.”

The Lady Tigers shot 27 percent from the field on 27-for-100 shooting, and they made 4 of 27 threes in the game.

Higbee's other two scorers were freshmen Madison Ferguson with eight points and eight rebounds, and Emma Johnson tossed in seven points and she had 10 rebounds as well.

The Lady Tigers opened up a 10 point cushion against their guests after the first quarter and extended the margin to 38-16 by halftime.

Dixie Dowell of Keytesville led her team with 24 points scored and Kinsey Wilhoit had eight.

Higbee girls will join the Tiger boys team Tuesday when they travel to play at Wellsville-Middleton.

Boys Game

The Tiger boys were hard-pressed being forced to play the entire second half without having any substitutions, forcing Higbee to change its playing habits in an effort to save precious fuel to try and keep up with Keytesville, and as a result Higbee sustained a 65-41 home loss Friday.

Keetun Redifer accounted for 19 points and he had eight rebounds while senior William Gibson added 12 points and also had eight rebounds in a losing effort for Higbee (4-5).

“We fell behind early, but altered our defense and this helped put us to climb back into the game and narrow the gap to three points. It ended up being a 10-point game most of the second half until things went south in the fourth quarter,” Higbee boys coach Tanner Burton said. “With a couple of minutes left in the second quarter Luke Ritter took an elbow to the face and would not play the remainder of the game. As a result, we played having just five guys the rest of the game.”