BOONVILLE — The Boonville girls basketball team had every intention of erasing the bad memory from the last time it stepped on the court in Windsor Gymnasium.

As the No. 1 seed in their district tournament last year, the Pirates fell to Marshall — a team they had just beaten by 18 points the week before.

But that was put further in the past in a matter of minutes Monday night in Boonville’s home opener. With a smothering defense and opportunistic offense, the Pirates raced out to a 21-6 first-quarter lead and never looked back for a convincing 66-28 victory.

Boonville improves to 9-1 on the season while Mexico falls to 4-2.

Boonville head coach Jaryt Hunziker said his girls played with great intensity from start to finish.

“Our defense seemed to disrupt Mexico all night by having active hands and tremendous pressure,” Hunziker said. “Offensively, we were very unselfish, constantly making the extra pass to find an open teammate. It wasn’t our best shooting night behind the arc, but the girls did attack the basket constantly by putting pressure on the defense.”

It didn’t hurt that Boonville had three players in double figures and that Mexico had 24 turnovers in the game.

The Bulldogs finished the first half 3 of 15 inside the paint to dig a 26-point deficit through the first 16 minutes.

Boonville led 41-15 at halftime en route to the runaway victory.

“I tried to put that across to the girls that Boonville, being their first home game, it was going to have kind of an electrifying look to it and everybody being pretty excited about them and they have been playing pretty good, so I knew we were in for a challenge," Mexico head coach Ed Costley said. "Biggest thing I was worried about was the first quarter and whether we could keep up with the tempo. That’s usually what it is.

“It comes down to Boonville and their defensive style of play. They basically force you to just play basketball and be able to make basketball decisions without running your offense and that’s what they’re about. You just have to be a team that kind of has that savvy that understands how to do things outside of the Xs and Os. We really struggled with that.”

Sophi Waibel led all players in scoring for Boonville with 16 points, while Jodie Bass and Kourtney Kendrick each had 13. Logan Blevins had 10 for Mexico.

One thing the Bulldogs did well was battling on the boards. Boonville held a 28-24 advantage for the game but was outrebounded 18-14 in the first half.

Unfortunately for Mexico, they had no answer for Boonville’s up-tempo style of play in the first half. The Pirates built two huge runs before halftime. Boonville went on a 9-0 run during a two-minute span in the first quarter and an 8-0 run to start the second period.

Boonville surged on a 10-0 spree over two and a half minutes in the third quarter, helping ignite a running clock in the fourth.

The Pirates made plenty of layups but struggled from the 3-point line, hitting just 3 of 23 shots for 13%. However, on 2-point field goals, Boonville was 23 of 34 for 68%.

Costley said he can take some positives from the loss. He said while he knew the first five minutes would be key, the Bulldogs had opportunities.

“I thought our zone defense did well, we just didn’t do a very good job transitioning back to our defense when we needed to,” Costley said. “I also thought we had a few players that came in and did a good job. Boonville just knows how to keep pushing at you and forcing you to be back on your heels on both ends of the floor.”