Missouri forward Jeremiah Tilmon is out indefinitely with a stress fracture in his left foot, the team confirmed before its 69-59 home loss to Tennessee on Tuesday.

Tilmon played just over eight minutes against Kentucky on Saturday to open Southeastern Conference play and didn't suit up at all against Chicago State on Dec. 30.

The junior center appeared to have limited mobility during the second half of the Tigers' win against Illinois on Dec. 21 as well.

Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said after Tuesday's game that the program received a second opinion on Tilmon's injury Monday and doctors decided to put him in a boot.

Tilmon has started 11 games this season and averaged just under 21 minutes per outing. He has averaged nine points and four rebounds per game.

The East St. Louis, Illinois, native is shooting 64% from the field this season, a team high among players with at least 12 shot attempts.

Tilmon is considered the focal point of Missouri's offense this season as the premier post player for Martin.

Tilmon has yet to get past foul trouble in his junior season, with 37 fouls in 251 minutes of action. Tilmon has at least four fouls in five games this season.

Senior Reed Nikko started Tuesday night in Tilmon's place.

eblum@columbiatribune.com