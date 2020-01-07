The Brookfield girls had trouble getting anything going offensively at home on Monday night. Despite holding a lengthy Harrisburg team to 33 points, the Bulldogs fell to 7-4.

The 33-25 loss makes the Bulldogs 1-1 in the new decade, and Brookfield has had troubles in the middle and late stages of both. In last Friday's 52-48 victory at Fayette, the Lady Dogs nearly squandered a 23-point lead.

In Monday's loss to Harrisburg, Brookfield scored a meager six points in the middle two quarters. After senior guard Rylee Sensenich hit her first two three-point attempts of the game, the Bulldogs never hit another shot from beyond the arc.

Brookfield is a team still weening senior forward Kate Ewing back into the rotation from injury. Harrisburg's length and defensive switches forced the Bulldogs to rely on knocking down shots, which simply didn't fall on Monday night.

"We just have to be better at running our offense when we don't shoot well," Brookfield coach Tony Fairchild said. "We have to get some passes into the paint, or even dribble penetration into the paint. Harrisburg hit a couple shots and rebounded pretty well, but when you score six points in two quarters, you'll have a hard time beating anybody. We'll learn from it, and we'll improve. Tonight is one that we let get away."

Forty percent of Brookfield's points came in the first quarter with help from Sensenich's long shots, and the white and blue Bulldogs led the red ones 10-6 through a quarter before going dry.

Sensenich finished with a team-high 10 points. Senior point guard Cassi Conard had nine. Harrisburg's Zoe Carr -- her team's lone senior -- led all scorers with 12 points.

Brookfield plays again Friday night when it travels to Marceline.