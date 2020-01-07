Up by one after three periods, Dragons pull away for 67-49 triumph after BHS girls notched 60-44 win with dominating third quarter. Hardin-Central girls dispatch Keytesville handily in CLAA play

After going winless in five 2019 outings, the Braymer Bobcats eyed their initial 2020 outing – a home game against a 1-win Tina-Avalon team – as a terrific opportunity to get in the “wins” column. With a dominant final period, however, the guest Dragons burned that ambition to a crisp Monday.

Ahead by a mere tally, 45-44, after 24 minutes, even though it had led at the end of each segment. Tina-Avalon choked off the Bobcats’ offense on only one basket and three free throws (in nine attempts) in the fourth frame to pull away to a deceptively-decisive 67-49 victory.

That made the evening’s play a split as BHS’ Lady ’Cats likewise used one dominant stanza – in their case a 20-4 third – to prevail by close to 20 points, 60-44.

Also Monday, Norborne’s boys were trampled 91-33 by top seed Cairo in the first round of the Salisbury Invitational Tournament.

(G) Braymer 60, Tina-Avalon 44 (B) Tina-Avalon 67, Braymer 49

BRAYMER, Mo. — Both games shared not only the previously-cited “one decisive quarter” storyline, but also featured significant scoring damage for the victors from unexpected sources.

Tina-Avalon’s Dragons (2-6) not only had 17 points – including five treys – from top gun Connor Jenkins, but had double-digits scoring from four others, including two reserves.

Owen Bell hit for 13 T-A tallies, while fellow starter Dagun Bassett netted 10, including three twisting, turning shots on drives. In addition, two of the visitors’ three Sturgeons – junior Kayden and senior Balazs – provided 11 and 10 points, respectively, in substitute roles.

Bassett led the Dragons’ board work with nine rebounds, according to team statisticians.

Tina-Avalon used sharp all-around shooting to create its separation. It hit half of its attempts from the field – including a scorching 7-of-13 night from beyond the arc – and sank 10 of 14 free throws, including seven of 10 in the decisive fourth period.

Braymer (0-6) kept things close until the closing segment with good perimeter marksmanship of its own, draining seven 3s in the first three stanzas, including three by senior Dylan Haughton in the third quarter alone. However, the lid on their basket slammed shut down the stretch.

Center Dennis Kimberling was strong early for the Bobcats with seven first-quarter points, but was hampered by foul trouble from the middle of the second quarter on and finished with only 13 markers. D. Haughton scored 11, all of them in the third period, and Garrison Woods added nine, as well as a team-lead-matching five rebounds. Carson Brame came off the BHS bench to also corral five caroms, by T-A statisticians’ count.

The girls’ contest was tilted dramatically to the hosts in the third quarter because of the offensive productivity of freshman reserve guard Addyson Sweem and junior starting guard Hallie Russell, normally not a big scorer.

Those two, however, combined for 31 points – 26 of them after intermission and 17 of them from the hands of Sweem, who scored 14 points in the last 16 minutes after not even seeing the court in the opening stanza.

Braymer’s girls (5-2) led only 25-20 at halftime and, had everyone known as the last half commenced, that Lady ’Cats star senior Jasmine Taylor would score only one field goal and two points the rest of the way after having had 16 in the opening half, most would have anticipated good times for T-A (2-6). Instead, thanks to the unlikely Sweem-Russell combo, BHS took and kept control. Russell’s 14 tallies included five second-half buckets, two from outside the 3-points line.

Despite her minimal post-intermission production, Taylor did end the game as Braymer’s top scorer with 18 points. She had 12 of those in the opening frame.

Lady Dragons guard Haley Rucker paced all scorers with 20 points, including three trifectas. Samantha Rounkles tacked on 12, but her impact also was blunted extended bench time with foul woes. Her last six points came after the home team had led by 21 beginning the fourth quarter.

Having visited Keytesville last night (visit our website www.chillicothenews.com for any results reported), Tina-Avalon is slated to host Hardin-Central in more Carroll-Livingston Activity Association (CLAA) action Friday.

Having visited King City for Grand River Conference-West action last night, Braymer will be back home Friday to take on GRC-W opponent Worth County.

(G) Hardin-Central 76, Keytesville 20

HARDIN, Mo. — The expected girls’ runaway quickly surfaced as the host Lady Bulldogs (6-4, 4-0 conf.) put up the game’s first 17 points en route to a 45-10 halftime lead.

Carly Thacker’s 29-points, 15-rebounds double-double powered HCHS’ win. She also had four steals. Senior classmates Daylea Shaner and Izabella Anderson also scored in dual digits and had strong all-around numbers. Anderson combined 14 points with eight assists and eight steals; Shaner tallied 15 points, made a half-dozen thefts, and earned three assists.

A Lady Bulldogs underclasswoman, sophomore McKenzie Smith, showed future promise, matching eight points with eight rebounds and also making five steals.

As a team, Hardin-Central finished with 26 steals and 16 assists and out-rebounded KHS 48-22. However, according to stats posted online by their coach, Ken Layman, it also committed 18 turnovers and was only seven of 16 at the charity stripe. Keytesville (0-9 0-4 conf.) failed to make any of its five free throws.

No score or information on the boys’ game was received in time for inclusion in this story.

Having hosted Tina-Avalon in conference play last night (visit our website www.chillicothenews.com for any results reported), Keytesville will do the same with Breckenridge tomorrow (Thursday).

(G) Slater 49, Brunswick 34

(B) Slater 66, Brunswick 34

BRUNSWICK, Mo. — Visiting Slater dropped both Brunswick records to 5-3 with a non-conference sweep Monday.

Making up their Dec. 16 snowout, SHS routed their hosts behind 18 points from senior Chandler Zdybel, 14 by Aden Campbell, and 12 from junior Keegan Zdybel.

Amari Glasgow’s 13 points and 11 by J.T. Collier paced the hosts.

The duel of Lady Wildcats was a tale of two halves. Brunswick took a 25-17 advantage to the halftime locker room, but was outscored 15-2 in the third stanza to fall behind and the visitors simply kept pulling away down the stretch.

Addi Riley’s 16 points led Brunswick, but Maddisyn Beeler of Slater topped everyone with 19. Emilee Grimes chipped in 13 to the win.

Brunswick will be at Hale Friday for CLAA action after having had another home, non-league outing Tuesday against Linn County.

SALISBURY TOURNAMENT

(B) Cairo 91 vs Norborne 33

SALISBURY, Mo. — As was a virtual certainty, the top-seeded Cairo Bearcats raced past Norborne’s Pirates by a wide margin in Monday’s opening night of play in the tourney. No details were provided by either the tourney host or by NHS, despite requests.

Norborne’s boys will take on Glasgow at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the south (old) gym after Paris sent the Yellowjackets to the consolation semifinals with a 59-57 loss Monday.

In girls’ first-round games Monday, top-seeded Salisbury sailed by Glasgow 49-26 and Paris topped South Shelby 54-38.