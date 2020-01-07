Community R-VI girls took care of business Monday in first round play of the New Franklin Tournament.

The top-seed Lady Trojans jetted off to a quick 28-6 first quarter lead, extended their margin to 30-12 by halftime and Community drained seven 3-pointers en route to cruising past Westran of Huntsville winning 72-16.

“I'm always excited to compete in the New Franklin Tournament as it is one of the oldest tournaments in the state having a lot of tradition with solid small school competition,” said Community girls coach Bob Curtis. “Our girls played well with all 10 of them that played scored points.”

Dalaney Bowers led the way with 22 points, while Alexis Welch and Natalie Thomas tossed in 14 and 12 points respectively. Kaley Diesel had six points and Shelby Clark five.

Westran girls (0-9) received six points from Chase Perry. Haley Untiedt and Dylan Perry each had four points, and Maddy Harvey scored two.

The Lady Trojans (8-1) will meet Fayette in the 6 p.m. Thursday semifinal at the old gym. Westran faces Bunceton/Prairie Home in the consolation bracket at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the new gym.

Boys Games

Trey Burton scored 28 points Monday in helping the third-seed Westran boys hold off Bunceton/Prairie Home and win 58-50 in first round play at the New Franklin Tournament.

The Hornets (8-2) led 28-23 at the half.

Coltin Andrews and Caleb Nagel both scored seven points for the Hornets, and both Karter Koenig and Logan Bain had six.

Kassen Lock scored 23 points and Clayton Pethan 12 for Bunceton/Prairie Home.

Westran moves into the 7:30 p.m. Thursday semifinal and will await to play the winner of Tuesday's game between Sturgeon and Pilot Grove.

Also on Monday, the Community Trojan boys suffered a 63-22 loss to top-seed New Franklin.

Hunter Hoeflicker netted seven points for the Trojans.

Community boys drop to the consolation bracket and at 6 p.m. Wednesday they face the loser of Tuesday's game between Fayette and Sweet Springs