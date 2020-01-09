Cade Escamilla was a scoring machine Wednesday that greatly aided the Trojans' cause to reach the boys fifth place game of the New Franklin Tournament.

The Community R-VI High School senior blazed the nets to score 40 points in carrying the Trojans to a 66-43 consolation victory against Sweet Springs.

For that effort, Community gets to play one more tournament game facing Bunceton/Prairie Home for fifth place in a game having a new starting time of 4:30 p.m. Friday..

Due to pending wintry weather for Saturday, tournament personnel revised its schedule by removing seventh place games and having all other final round games played on Friday.

“Cade Escamilla (19 ppg) was the big factor in our win as he shot the ball really well. He hit six threes as part of his 40 points and that was big for us. Sweet Springs played zone on us, and Cade got lost from them a few times to where they did not know where he was. He found himself open a lot and his teammates got him the ball,” said Community R-VI boys coach Matt Thomas. “Even during times when he did not score, which were few, he was getting a touch and a catch to draw people to him and in turn Cade did a nice job of finding an open teammate to give them the ball.”

The Trojans (3-7) led by three after the first period, outscored Sweet Springs 19-13 to claim a 48-22 advantage by halftime.

Danny Kuda provided seven points, Kaden Brooks had six while five points were contributed by Case Stefford and Garrett Schmidt.

Fogerty of Sweet Springs had 10 points and Phillips aded seven.

Next week the Trojans play at Central Activities Conference rival Madison for a girls and boys double header Tuesday, Jan. 14.