The Grain Valley girls basketball team’s offense took a while to get going Monday.

Turns out – because of the defense – the Eagles didn’t need much of it.

Freshman guard Grace Slaughter outscored Pembroke Hill by herself, pouring in 33 points as the Eagles routed Pembroke Hill 52-19 in the first round of the Pleasant Hill Invitational.

“We played pretty well defensively,” Grain Valley coach Randy Draper said. “Struggled offensively for a while, then got going.”

The Eagles led 12-7 after one quarter and extended the advantage to 28-10 by halftime with a 16-3 run in the second quarter.

Keely Hill dominated the board with eight rebounds as the Eagles (8-3) advanced to Wednesday’s 6 p.m. semifinal against Odessa.

FORT OSAGE 51, RUSKIN 45: Fort Osage rallied from a third-quarter deficit to claim a Suburban Middle Seven victory Monday.

Ruskin grabbed a 33-30 lead entering the final quarter but the Indians outscored the Eagles 21-12 in the fourth to improve to 4-6 overall and 1-2 in the conference while snapping a four-game losing streak.

“Good night for the Indians,” Fort Osage coach Lindsay Thompson said. “After a rough second quarter, we stayed steady and consistent. Proud of our 32 minutes of fight tonight.”

Macie Smith fired in 18 points, Kiyley Flowers added 17, including nine in the fourth quarter, and Katelyn Ward contributed 10 points for the Indians, who won despite shooting just 8 of 23 from the free throw line.

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 50, RAYMORE-PECULIAR 45: Lee’s Summit North used a strong start and held on for Suburban Big Six road win over Ray-Pec Monday night.

Elauni Bennett poured in 27 points and Lauren Draney added 10 points to help the Broncos improve to 3-5 overall and 1-1 in the conference.

Lee’s Summit North jumped to a 19-6 lead after one quarter and held a 29-21 advantage at halftime.

ST. MICHAEL 53, BARSTOW 31: St. Michael the Archangel Catholic used a strong defense and balanced scoring to rout visiting Barstow Monday.

Abby Salanski and Victoria Swingle each scored 11 points as the Guardians improved to 8-1 overall.