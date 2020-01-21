Moberly varsity wrestling team was looking into a 40-10 deficit against Mexico when Spartan senior Clark Freeman stepped onto the mat for his 170-pound match facing Deacon Haag of the Bulldogs, and the bout was one of three contested matches remaining Tuesday.

Mexico, meanwhile was going to yield both the 195 and 220 weight classes and those vacancies would award Moberly 12 team points.

Spartans head wrestling coach Charlie Gibbs knew the math.

If Moberly was to win this team dual and celebrate a senior night team win against their North Central Missouri Conference rival, senior Tristan Morris at 182 and junior Andrew Huff at 285 along with Freeman all needed to win their respective matches by fall and in doing so, they would tie Mexico.

Yet both Gibbs and Mexico head coach Gayle Anderson said the outcome of the 170 match was one of the most pivotal wrestled on the night for both schools.

Freeman was staring at a 0-3 score deficit while into the second period wrestling Haag when a medical time out was called. That's when coach Gibbs issued a pep talk to his Spartan senior.

“Coach came up to me saying not only do we need you to win, but you need to win by pin if we were to have a chance to win as a team. After hearing that, things just kind of clicked and I got into something like a rage mode to wrestle,” said Freeman, who believed he was wrestling Tuesday while having a stress fracture on his left foot.

About 20-seconds after wrestling resumed, Freeman notched a takedown and soon thereafter recorded a 3-point nearfall to acquire a 6-3 advantage. After yielding an escape to Haag, Freeman noticed Haag's foundation was not well-balanced so he attacked again getting a takedown. The future U.S. Naval Academy student pinned Haag with 0:53 left in the second period to complete his task.

“I was determined not only to go down fighting him strong to get the win, but I was determined to pin him,” Freeman said. “For the most part I just out-muscled him. Coach told me that (Haag) had a balance problem. I saw that, made the right move on him and got myself in good control and then got it done.”

Morris, state-ranked No. 1 among all Class 2 wrestlers, made quick work of pinning Manny Hernandez of Mexico, and at 285 Huff would pin JéVon Mahaney in the first period as well.

With the team score tied at 40, coach Gibbs explained that MSHSAA tie breaker rule awards a school one bonus point during dual matches when it has fewer open weight classes than their opponent.

As a result, the Spartans (13-6) were awarded a 41-40 team victory on senior night against Mexico.

In addition to Freeman, Moberly's other two senior wrestlers are Morris and Jacob Aleshire at 126. Aleshire lost to Dylan Mosley of the Bulldogs by a 9-0 decision.

“The 170 match went their way. But I thought the 126 was another big swing match and this one helped us. I thought Mosley wrestled real well and the win will help Mosley when it comes down to seeding for districts,” said Mexico wrestling coach Gayle Adams.

The Bulldogs were particularly strong at the lower five weight classes, winning four of them all in the first period by fall.

“We knew the lighter weights were going to be a handful against us, knowing Ransom was a state runner-up champ last year and they had three other returning state qualifers along with Duong back and Duong is a very good wrestler,” Spartans wrestling coach Charlie Gibbs. “We're a bit stronger in the middle and upper weights. We wrestled alright. I told our kids that we would rather beat them at districts or state rather more so on a night like tonight and hopefully they will.”

Mexico sophomore Keith Ransom, a runner-up state champion last season at 106, pinned Cole Given to improve his season record at 22-1.

Bryan Juarez at 113 pinned Owen James of Moberly, Ricky Juarez at 120 won by fall over Hunter Boots, and at 132 Kenley Allen pinned Moberly's Christian Binswanger to build a 27-0 team score.

Moberly sophomore Zach Lewis at 138 won by fall over Ahrajah Givens. This was the first of four weight classes that Mexico elected to change its projected wrestling lineup when team introductions were made at the beginning of this dual.

“It came down to noticing Moberly had a full varsity lineup advantage on us. We gave them everything we had so I moved my three-time state qualifier (Kevin Duong) up a spot. He's a real solid kid that's ranked in the top three in the state and capable of wrestling up a spot, and I moved others for the opportunities I thought could benefit the team,” Bulldogs coach Adams said. “The Courtney kid of Moberly surprised me a bit and he wrestled real well to get the win in that one (145 pounds). At the end of this day, I'm proud of my kids and Moberly wrestled well too.”

Shawn Pehle of Mexico was moved from 138 to wrestle the 145 slot against Moberly's Dakotah Courtney, and Courtney came away with a 10-2 major decision win.

“Dakotah stepped up tonight and with his major decision it awarded us an extra bonus point. If you take away that major decision and it ends up being a win by just a decision that would make the team score 40-39 and Mexico gets the dual win,” Spartans coach Gibbs said.

The Bulldogs Kevin Duong moved up from 145 to compete at 152 and Duong pinned Justic Zike of Moberly. Terrell Williams of Mexico also moved up a weight class to 160 and he secured a pin of Gannon White.

Both the Spartans and Mexico are assigned to compete in the Class 2 District 2 tournament that Mexico will be hosting in about three weeks, and they both return to the mat Thursday in a tri-dual event. Moberly joins Hannibal to compete at Brookfield, while the Bulldogs are competing at Fulton along with St. Charles West High School.