Moberly Lady Spartans were coming off a remarkable championship game finish last week at the Warrenton Winter Shootout and carried that momentum into the Macon Tournament.

During Monday night's first round girls action, the sixth seed Lady Spartans upset No. 3 Kirksville 58-44 to move into Wednesday's semifinal facing No. 2 Mexico at 7:30 p.m.

Here is a look at first round girls results as well as the remaining schedule for both the girls and boys brackets.

Girls Games

Monday, Jan. 20

Game 1: (5) Brookfield def. Centralia 55-50

Game 2: (1) Macon def. Marceline 73-28

Game 3: (2) Mexico def. Harrisburg 51-33

Game 4: (6) Moberly def. Kirksville 58-44

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Game 5: Centralia vs. Marceline, 4:30 pm

Game 6 Semi: Brookfield vs. Macon, 6 pm

Game 7 Semi: Moberly vs. Mexico, 7:30 pm

Game 8: Kirksville vs. Harrisburg, 9 pm

Friday, Jan. 24

5th Place:Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 8, 5 pm

3rd Place: Loser Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 6:30 pm

1st Place: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 8 pm



Boys Games

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Game 1: (4) Harrisburg vs. (5) Mexico, 4:30 pm

Game 2: (1) Kirksville vs. (8) Marceline, 6 pm

Game 3: (2) Centralia vs. (7) Moberly, 7:30 pm

Game 4: (3) Brookfield vs. (6) Macon, 9 pm

Thursday, Jan. 23

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 4:30 pm

Game 6 Semi: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6 pm

Game 7 Semi: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7:30 pm

Game 8: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 9 pm

Saturday, Jan. 25

5th Place:Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 8, 5 pm

3rd Place: Loser Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 6:30 pm

1st Place: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 8 pm