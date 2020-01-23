Here is a look at high school basketball standings within the North Central Missouri Conference, Lewis & Clark Conference, Central Activities Conference and CCAA for games played through Jan. 22, 2020.

North Central Missouri

Boys NCMC All

Kirksville 3-0 12-1

Mexico 2-1 5-8

Fulton 2-2 6-6

Marshall 1-1 2-7

Hannibal 2-3 4-8

Moberly 0-2 2-10



Girls NCMC All

Marshall 2-0 8-3

Mexico 2-1 8-4

Kirksville 3-2 6-8

Hannibal 2-2 7-5

Moberly 1-1 7-6

Fulton 0-3 2-10



Central Activities

Boys CAC All

New Franklin 4-0 14-0

Slater 4-0 13-1

Sturgeon 3-1 10-5

Cairo 2-1 11-2

Community 1-2 4-9

Glasgow 1-3 6-7

Madison 0-4 1-9

Pilot Grove 0-5 3-8



Girls CAC All

Community 3-0 12-1

Cairo 3-0 9-4

Pilot Grove 3-1 3-8

Madison 2-2 6-5

Glasgow 2-2 4-6

New Franklin 1-3 7-7

Slater 1-3 5-8

Sturgeon 0-4 1-13



Lewis & Clark

Boys LCC All

Paris 4-0 8-5

Westran 2-0 9-4

Salisbury 2-1 9-5

Harrisburg 2-2 7-8

Fayette 1-1 6-6

Marceline 1-2 4-9

Scotland Co. 1-2 2-9

Knox Co. 0-2 6-9

Schuyler Co. 0-3 0-13



Girls LCC All

Salisbury 3-0 12-1

Scotland Co. 3-0 8-3

Marceline 2-1 6-8

Schuyler Co. 1-2 11-3

Paris 1-2 6-6

Harrisburg 1-2 6-10

Knox Co. 1-2 2-12

Westran 0-2 0-11

Fayette 0-2 3-9



CCAA

Boys CCAA All

Higbee 1-0 6-6

Bunceton/Prairie 1-1 10-7

Calvary Lutheran - 9-5

Jamestown 0-1 8-6



Girls CCAA All

Bunceton/Prairie 2-0 12-6

Calvary Lutheran - 1-11

Higbee 0-1 4-9

Jamestown 0-1 2-12