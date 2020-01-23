Here is a look at high school basketball standings within the North Central Missouri Conference, Lewis & Clark Conference, Central Activities Conference and CCAA for games played through Jan. 22, 2020.
North Central Missouri
Boys NCMC All
Kirksville 3-0 12-1
Mexico 2-1 5-8
Fulton 2-2 6-6
Marshall 1-1 2-7
Hannibal 2-3 4-8
Moberly 0-2 2-10
Girls NCMC All
Marshall 2-0 8-3
Mexico 2-1 8-4
Kirksville 3-2 6-8
Hannibal 2-2 7-5
Moberly 1-1 7-6
Fulton 0-3 2-10
Central Activities
Boys CAC All
New Franklin 4-0 14-0
Slater 4-0 13-1
Sturgeon 3-1 10-5
Cairo 2-1 11-2
Community 1-2 4-9
Glasgow 1-3 6-7
Madison 0-4 1-9
Pilot Grove 0-5 3-8
Girls CAC All
Community 3-0 12-1
Cairo 3-0 9-4
Pilot Grove 3-1 3-8
Madison 2-2 6-5
Glasgow 2-2 4-6
New Franklin 1-3 7-7
Slater 1-3 5-8
Sturgeon 0-4 1-13
Lewis & Clark
Boys LCC All
Paris 4-0 8-5
Westran 2-0 9-4
Salisbury 2-1 9-5
Harrisburg 2-2 7-8
Fayette 1-1 6-6
Marceline 1-2 4-9
Scotland Co. 1-2 2-9
Knox Co. 0-2 6-9
Schuyler Co. 0-3 0-13
Girls LCC All
Salisbury 3-0 12-1
Scotland Co. 3-0 8-3
Marceline 2-1 6-8
Schuyler Co. 1-2 11-3
Paris 1-2 6-6
Harrisburg 1-2 6-10
Knox Co. 1-2 2-12
Westran 0-2 0-11
Fayette 0-2 3-9
CCAA
Boys CCAA All
Higbee 1-0 6-6
Bunceton/Prairie 1-1 10-7
Calvary Lutheran - 9-5
Jamestown 0-1 8-6
Girls CCAA All
Bunceton/Prairie 2-0 12-6
Calvary Lutheran - 1-11
Higbee 0-1 4-9
Jamestown 0-1 2-12