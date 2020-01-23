Chuck Embree

Here is a look at high school basketball standings within the North Central Missouri Conference, Lewis & Clark Conference, Central Activities Conference and CCAA for games played through Jan. 22, 2020.

       North Central Missouri
    Boys    NCMC    All
Kirksville    3-0    12-1    
Mexico    2-1    5-8
Fulton    2-2    6-6
Marshall    1-1    2-7        
Hannibal    2-3    4-8
Moberly    0-2    2-10

   Girls    NCMC    All
Marshall    2-0    8-3
Mexico    2-1    8-4
Kirksville    3-2    6-8
Hannibal    2-2    7-5
Moberly    1-1    7-6        
Fulton    0-3    2-10                                    

        Central Activities
    Boys    CAC    All
New Franklin    4-0    14-0
Slater    4-0    13-1
Sturgeon    3-1    10-5
Cairo    2-1    11-2
Community    1-2    4-9    
Glasgow    1-3    6-7
Madison    0-4    1-9
Pilot Grove    0-5    3-8

   Girls    CAC    All
Community    3-0    12-1    
Cairo    3-0    9-4
Pilot Grove    3-1    3-8
Madison    2-2    6-5
Glasgow    2-2    4-6
New Franklin    1-3    7-7
Slater    1-3    5-8    
Sturgeon    0-4    1-13

          Lewis & Clark
    Boys    LCC    All
Paris    4-0    8-5
Westran    2-0    9-4
Salisbury    2-1    9-5
Harrisburg    2-2    7-8
Fayette    1-1    6-6
Marceline    1-2    4-9
Scotland Co.    1-2    2-9
Knox Co.    0-2    6-9
Schuyler Co.    0-3    0-13

   Girls    LCC    All
Salisbury    3-0    12-1
Scotland Co.    3-0    8-3
Marceline    2-1    6-8
Schuyler Co.    1-2    11-3
Paris    1-2    6-6
Harrisburg    1-2    6-10
Knox Co.    1-2    2-12
Westran    0-2    0-11
Fayette    0-2    3-9

            CCAA
    Boys    CCAA    All
Higbee    1-0    6-6
Bunceton/Prairie    1-1    10-7
Calvary Lutheran    -    9-5
Jamestown    0-1    8-6

 Girls    CCAA    All
Bunceton/Prairie    2-0    12-6
Calvary Lutheran    -    1-11
Higbee    0-1    4-9
Jamestown    0-1    2-12