The Bunceton/Prairie Home girls basketball team had what head coach Dustin Ray called a different style of win Tuesday night against the Higbee Tigers.

While prevailing 67-43 to improve to 11-6 overall and 2-0 in the CCAA conference, Ray said the girls came out on fire offensively and could not miss, where it’s usually the defense that keeps the team in the game. “Great scoring spread throughout the team,” Ray said. “I’m very proud of this team for their hard work. It was definitely a good conference win on the road.”

With three players in double figures for the game and seven scorers total, the Lady Dragons also led Higbee from start to finish while jumping out to a 27-18 first quarter lead and a 38-26 advantage at the half. Bunceton also held a 19-6 scoring edge in the third quarter to extend the lead to 57-32. Meanwhile, in the fourth period, Higbee outscored Bunceton 11-10.

Maggie Wood led the scoring attack in the game for Bunceton with 17 points. Wood also had five rebounds, three assists and one steal.

Chloe Moser finished the game with a double-double with 13 points, 17 rebounds, two steals and one assist while Ashlyn Twenter added 12 points, eight rebounds, one steal and one assist. Other players contributing were Kelsey Watson with nine points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal, Maddie Brandes seven points, six rebounds and three assists, Madelynn Myers seven points, seven rebounds and two assists and Madison Brown with two points and two rebounds.

Bunceton also finished the game, hitting 23 of 55 shots from the field for 42 percent and 14 of 20 from the foul line for 70 percent.

For Higbee, who dropped to 4-8 overall and 0-1 in the conference, Macy Whisenand had 15 and Devin Clark with 14.

As for the Prairie Home/Bunceton boys basketball team, they fell on the road against Higbee 68-60.

The Panthers, dropping to 10-7 overall and 1-1 in the CCAA conference, opened the game with a 16-13 first quarter lead against Higbee but then hit a lull as the Tigers rallied back with a 20-14 advantage in the second period to go up 33-30. Meanwhile, in the third quarter, Prairie Home cut the lead to one (42-41) by out-scoring Higbee 11-9. However, in the final period, the Tigers held off the Panthers by holding a 26-19 edge for the victory.

The win improved Higbee’s record to 6-6 overall and 1-0 in the conference.

Higbee coach Tanner Burton said this win ends a streak of 10 consecutive losses with Bunceton and Prairie Home co-oping in basketball.

“I was tremendously proud with our execution of the game plan we had,” Burton said. “I think our players each played the role asked of them and we flourished in the moment. It was good to see these young men evolve and win a conference battle versus a solid Prairie Home team.”

William Gibson had the game-high for Higbee with 17 points along with nine rebounds. Keetin Redifer finished the game with 19 points, seven rebounds, three steals and three assists. Jamie Smith tossed in nine points.

For Prairie Home, Blane Petsel had 18 points, nine rebounds, five assists and one steal. Kassen Lock finished the game with 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals while Clayton Pethan added 12 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals, Jason Burnett eight points, 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal, Dillon Alpers five points and four steals, Alex Rhode two points and five rebounds and Ty Stidham with three rebounds and two assists.